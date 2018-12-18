You are here

  • Home
  • CBS denies former CEO Les Moonves $120 million severance
﻿

CBS denies former CEO Les Moonves $120 million severance

Leslie Moonves committed “multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct.” (Reuters)
Updated 18 December 2018
AP
0

CBS denies former CEO Les Moonves $120 million severance

  • CBS said at the time of his departure that it had set aside $120 million in severance for him but warned that he would not get the money if the board concluded it had cause to terminate him
Updated 18 December 2018
AP
0
NEW YORK: CBS announced Monday that former CEO Les Moonves will not receive his $120 million severance package after an investigation determined he failed to fully cooperate with an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.
A lawyer for Moonves rejected the decision as “baseless” but did not say whether the former CEO would formally challenge it.
Moonves was ousted in September after allegations from women who said he subjected them to mistreatment including forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.
New York-based CBS Corp. said at the time of his departure that it had set aside $120 million in severance for him but warned that he would not get the money if the board concluded it had cause to terminate him.
A statement from the board cited Moonves’ “willful and material misfeasance, violation of company policies and breach of his contract, as well as his willful failure to cooperate fully with the company’s investigation.”
The board did not provide details. Earlier this month, The New York Times said a draft report from the outside investigation found Moonves committed “multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct.” Citing the report, the Times said he deleted numerous text messages and was “evasive and untruthful at times.” The investigators have declined to comment on the details of the Times report.
Andrew Levander, an attorney for Moonves, said his client “vehemently denies any non-consensual sexual relations and cooperated extensively and fully with investigators.”
“The conclusions of the CBS board were foreordained and are without merit,” Levander said in a statement. “Consistent with the pattern of leaks that have permeated this ‘process,’ the press was informed of these baseless conclusions before Mr. Moonves, further damaging his name, reputation, career and legacy.”
Three major figures at CBS have lost their jobs over misconduct allegations: Moonves, “60 Minutes” top executive Jeff Fager, and news anchor Charlie Rose.
The board said the investigators “learned of past incidents of improper and unprofessional conduct, and concluded that the company’s historical policies, practices and structures have not reflected a high institutional priority on preventing harassment and retaliation.”
But the investigation, conducted by two outside legal firms, “also concluded that harassment and retaliation are not pervasive at CBS,” the board said.
The board said it has “already begun to take robust steps to improve the working environment for all employees.”

India’s Madhya Pradesh state to waive up to $5.3 billion in farm debts

Kamal Nath, chief-minister of Madhya Pradesh state. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 December 2018
Reuters
0

India’s Madhya Pradesh state to waive up to $5.3 billion in farm debts

  • Farmers’ protests have been rising in past months due to the fall in crop prices and a rise in the cost of diesel and fertilizer
Updated 18 December 2018
Reuters
0

MUMBAI: The new leader of the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is to waive up to $5.3 billion of farm loans, becoming the latest area to offer relief ahead of a national election next year as farmers reel from losses caused by falling crop prices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party lost the central state to Congress last week dealing Modi his biggest defeat since he took office in 2014 and boosting the opposition ahead of the vote next year.
Congress leader Kamal Nath, who became chief minister of the state on Monday, decided to write off farmers’ loans up to 200,000 rupees, according to a notification.
Farmers’ protests have been rising in past months due to the fall in crop prices and a rise in the cost of diesel and fertilizer.
Nearly 3.4 million farmers will benefit from the loan waiver, which is likely to cost between 350 billion rupees ($4.9 billion) to 380 billion rupees ($5.3 billion), Rajesh Rajora, the state’s principal secretary for agriculture, told Reuters.
The western state of Maharashtra and northern state of Uttar Pradesh, both ruled by the BJP, announced similar loan waivers last year. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alison Williams)

Topics: Madhya Pradesh India

Related

0
Business & Economy
Madhya Pradesh seeks to quash Goldman-backed India solar project
0
World
Center asks Madhya Pradesh governor Yadav to step down

Latest updates

’No place for a mother’: S. Korea battles to raise birth rate
0
Bangladesh’s most celebrated swimmer hangs up trunks at 67
0
Natural fawn killer: US judge sentences poacher to “Bambi” viewings
0
India’s Madhya Pradesh state to waive up to $5.3 billion in farm debts
0
What We Are Reading Today: All the News That’s Fit to Sell
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.