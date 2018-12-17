You are here

Saudi Fund for Development reschedules Jordan's $114 million debt

Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi Fund for Development reschedules Jordan’s $114 million debt

  • Another agreement was signed that will enable the Jordanian government to spend money directly on development projects financed by a Saudi Arabian grant
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Fund for Development and the Jordanian government signed a deal on Monday to reschedule the repayment of $114 million Jordan owes to the fund. The debt includes 19 loans which will now be settled over 20 years, with a grace period of five years.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the agreement was signed by Jordan’s Finance Minister Ezzedin Kanakriyah and SFD Deputy Chairman and Managing Director Khalid bin Sulaiman Al-Khudairy. It aims to help Jordan reduce its overall public debt.
Also present at the signing ceremony were Prince Khaled bin Faisal bin Turki, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Jordan, Jordan’s Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mary Kawar, and Jordanian Central Bank Governor Ziad Fariz.
Another agreement was signed that will enable the Jordanian government to spend money directly on development projects financed by a Saudi Arabian grant, as part of a Gulf grant to Jordan through an account with the Central Bank of Jordan. This agreement aims to provide liquidity as quickly as possible and avoid the challenges associated with financial ceilings in the Jordanian general budget.
Jordan thanked Saudi Arabia for its contribution to this Gulf grant, which is worth $1.25 billion for strategic and high-priority projects. In addition to this, Saudi Arabia has contributed to a package of aid to Jordan within the framework of the Makkah Summit, as well as supporting the Jordanian government’s development efforts to ease the burden of hosting refugees through a grant of $100 million.
Prince Khaled highlighted the long-standing ties between the two countries and said that the Kingdom will continue to stand by Jordan and help support its economy. Kawar praised the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the Kingdom, the foundations of which were laid by Saudi King Salman and Jordanian King Abdullah II.
The Jordanian side expressed its thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia, its leadership, government and people, for their continued support.

US Senate vote 'will benefit only Iran'

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News
JEFF LATZKE | AP
US Senate vote 'will benefit only Iran'

  "We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies"
  • The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts
Updated 18 December 2018
Arab News JEFF LATZKE | AP
The Arab world threw its weight behind Saudi Arabia’s assertion of its sovereignty on Monday after what Riyadh described as “blatant interference” in its internal affairs by the US Senate.

The move followed Senate resolutions calling for withdrawal of US support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, and blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in October.

The resolutions were based on “unsubstantiated claims and allegations,” Saudi Arabia said. “The Kingdom categorically rejects any interference in its internal affairs, any and all accusations, in any manner, that disrespect its leadership ... and any attempts to undermine its sovereignty or diminish its stature,” it said.

The Saudi stance drew support from the Arab Parliament and the Muslim World League, along with analysts and experts.

Arab Parliament speaker Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami urged the US Senate “not to interfere in Saudi Arabia’s internal affairs, not to disrespect its leadership and not to undermine its stature.” The Arab Parliament opposed any attempts to undermine the Kingdom or targeted its leadership, reputation and prestige, Al-Salami said.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary general of the Muslim World League, said undermining the sovereignty and leadership of Saudi Arabia was “a red line that no one … is allowed to cross.”

“This interference is only in the interest of the wicked,” he said.

Salman Al-Ansari, founder of the Saudi American Public Relation Affairs Committee (SAPRAC) in Washington, told Arab News it was “unfortunate that members of the US Senate have buckled under the relentless information warfare that has been waged against Saudi Arabia.

“Any vote against the Saudi leadership is a vote against Saudi youth. It is a time of change, dynamism and limitless possibilities in Saudi Arabia, and the crown prince exemplifies that.”

Dr. Hamdan Al-Shehri, a Saudi political analyst and international relations scholar in Riyadh, told Arab News the US and Saudi Arabia were allies and only Iran would gain from a rift between them. “We are a frontline state in the war against terrorism and the Iranian-aligned militias who are our common enemies,” he said.

“Many Americans are unaware of what is happening in the region and how President Obama’s opening up to Iran emboldened Tehran to run amok. By creating this rupture, the US Senate surely realizes who benefits from it. Iran, of course, our common enemy.”

