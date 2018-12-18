You are here

﻿

'No place for a mother': S. Korea battles to raise birth rate

This photo taken on May 24, 2017 shows a social worker caring for a baby at the Jusarang Community Church in southern Seoul. (AFP)
This photo taken on September 22, 2018 shows a man carrying a baby on a train platform at the Seoul railway station. (AFP)
This photo taken on June 25, 2015 shows a child sitting at a piano in Gwanghwamun square in Seoul. (AFP)
(FILES) This photo taken on March 22, 2016 shows a child gesturing to a woman at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2018
AFP
'No place for a mother': S. Korea battles to raise birth rate

  Now 27, she has been rejected at several job interviews as soon as she revealed she had a child, and has given up seeking employment, trying to set up her own trading business instead
Updated 18 December 2018
AFP
SEOUL: When Ashley Park started her marketing job at a Seoul drugmaker she had a near-perfect college record, flawless English, and got on well with her colleagues — none of which mattered to her employer once she fell pregnant.
Nine months after she joined, Park said, “They said to my face that there is no place in the company for a woman with a child, so I needed to quit.”
All the women working at the firm were single or childless, she suddenly realized, and mostly below 40.
Park’s case exemplifies why so many South Korean women are put off marriage and childbirth, pushing the country’s birth rate — one of the world’s lowest — ever further down.
Earlier this month Seoul announced its latest set of measures to try to stem the decline, but critics say they will have little to no effect in the face of deep-seated underlying causes.
Many South Korean firms are reluctant to employ mothers, doubting their commitment to the company and fearing that they will not put in the long hours that are standard in the country — as well as to avoid paying for their legally-entitled birth leave.
When Park refused to quit, her boss relentlessly bullied her — banning her from attending business meetings and ignoring her at the office “like I was an invisible ghost” — and management threatened to fire her husband, who worked at the same company.
After fighting for about six months, she finally relented and offered her resignation, giving birth to a daughter a month later. Aside from a brief stint at an IT start-up that did not keep its promise of flexible working hours, she has been a stay-at-home mother ever since.
“I studied and worked so hard for years to get a job when youth unemployment was so high, and enjoyed my work so much... and look what happened to me,” Park told AFP.
Now 27, she has been rejected at several job interviews as soon as she revealed she had a child, and has given up seeking employment, trying to set up her own trading business instead.
“The government kept telling women to have more children... but how, in a country like this?” she asked.

The South’s fertility rate — the number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime — fell to 0.95 in the third quarter of 2018, the first time it has dropped below 1 and far short of the 2.1 needed to maintain stability.
As a result of the trend, which has been dubbed a “birth strike” by women, the population of the world’s 11th largest economy, currently 51 million, is expected to start falling in 2028.
Many cite reasons ranging from the expense of child-rearing, high youth unemployment, long working hours and limited daycare to career setbacks for working mothers.
Even if women hold on to their jobs, they bear a double burden of carrying out the brunt of household chores.
Patriarchal values remain deeply ingrained in the South: nearly 85 percent of South Korean men back the idea of women working, according to a state survey, but that plummets to 47 percent when asked whether they would support their own wives having a job.
Employment rates for married men and women are dramatically different — 82 percent and 53 percent respectively.
Now nearly three-quarters of South Korean women aged 20-40 see marriage as unnecessary, an opinion poll by a financial magazine and a recruitment website showed. But almost all children in the South are born in wedlock.

Against that backdrop, the South’s government has spent a whopping 136 trillion won ($121 billion) since 2005 to try to boost the birth rate, mostly through campaigns to encourage more young people to wed and reproduce, without success.
Earlier this month it announced yet another round of measures.
They included expanding child subsidies of up to 300,000 won ($270) a month, and allowing parents with children younger than eight to work an hour less each day to take care of their offspring.
More daycare centers and kindergartens will be built, and men will be allowed — but not obliged — to take 10 days of paid birth leave, up from the current three.
But many measures were not legally binding and carried no punishment for firms that denied their workers the promised benefits, and the package met a disdainful response.
“The government policies are based on this simplistic assumption that ‘if we give more money, people would have more children’,” the Korea Women Workers Association said in a statement.
Seoul should first address “relentless sexual discrimination at work and the double burden of work and housechores” for women, it added.
The centrist Korea Times newspaper also questioned whether such “lacklustre” state policies would bring in real change unless the government tackled the real drivers of women shunning marriage and childbirth.
“Unless these harsh conditions for women change, no amount of government subsidies will convince women having children is a happy choice.”

Topics: South Korea Seoul

Bangladesh’s most celebrated swimmer hangs up trunks at 67

In this photograph taken on October 4, 2018, Bangladeshi swimmer Kshitindra Baisya swims in a lake in Dhaka. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2018
AFP
Bangladesh's most celebrated swimmer hangs up trunks at 67

  Apart from the sheer distance — and fighting fatigue as he swam through two consecutive days and nights — Baisya had to negotiate polluted stretches of river that irritated his skin
Updated 18 December 2018
AFP
DHAKA: After nearly half a century navigating Bangladesh’s thousands of miles of rivers, the country’s most celebrated swimmer has hung up his trunks — but not before one final, arduous paddle upstream.
Kshitindra Baisya, 67, plans to spend his retirement on dry land inspiring younger generations to embrace the water in a country criss-crossed by huge rivers but where few swim.
“I didn’t have much idea about the beauty of this country until I swam dozens of its rivers,” Baisya told AFP.
A veteran of Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war against Pakistan, Baisya taught himself to swim at 18 and before long was paddling marathon distances along murky channels.
A decade later, the father-of-two earned some notoriety when he swam 74 kilometers (46 miles) of India’s Bhagirathi river.
He opts for a methodical breaststroke, head above water, rather than the freestyle preferred by purists.
“It helps preserve energy,” he told AFP as he stretched before a dip in a Dhaka pond recently.
Baisya has not broken any speed records — but his self-taught technique has allowed him to cover vast distances solo during a career unrivalled in Bangladesh.
“I am addicted to swimming. Everyday, I swim three to four hours,” he said.
Always eschewing the pool, Baisya prefers to swim along Bangladesh’s lengthy river networks — more than 700 channels draining south into the mighty Bay of Bengal.
He has never strayed from a winning formula of yoga, basic exercise and a humble diet complemented with dates and bananas for energy.

But as he approached 70, the veteran swimmer knew it was time to call it a day — but not before one last triumph.
Baisya had always wanted to swim the Bhugai, Kangsha and Maghra rivers in Bangladesh’s north — uninterrupted and in one long slog.
He had a crack in 2017 but fell short, before returning to try again one last time in September.
Tailed by a support canoe and fans lining the riverbanks shouting his name, Baisya swam 185 kilometers in an unbroken 61-hour marathon — a possible record for someone of his age, organizers said.
Apart from the sheer distance — and fighting fatigue as he swam through two consecutive days and nights — Baisya had to negotiate polluted stretches of river that irritated his skin.
“It was a difficult task as the water was almost stagnant due to a lack of monsoon rains. On top of that, parts of these rivers were polluted, with garbage floating around,” he said.
On September 5, at around 8:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), Baisya crossed the finishing line with thousands cheering him on.
He was taken to hospital for health checks but was declared fighting fit — allowing organizers to breathe a sigh of relief.
“We were tense,” said Aditi Bhusan, one of those monitoring the epic swim.
“He was quite old to make such a daring attempt. But he was very stubborn, and mentally strong.”
Organizers said Baisya had become the oldest swimmer on record to cross such a distance — further even than Diana Nyad, an American who in 2013 crossed 165.7 kilometers of the Florida Straits at the age of 64. They are seeking to get this record confirmed.
He has attracted attention overseas, with the World Open Water Swimming Association naming Baisya a candidate for their ‘performance of the year’ award.
Baisya was a “worthy nominee” for “pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the open water at an advanced age,” the California-based association said.

His swansong done and dusted, Baisya has turned his attention to another lifelong pursuit — getting young Bangladeshis into the water.
It is no easy feat in a country where few children can swim and 18,000 drown every year — nearly 50 a day on average.
The dangers are part of everyday life in Bangladesh, a delta nation where around a quarter of the 160 million population live by the sea.
But Baisya hopes his determination and love of the water will inspire others to take the plunge.
“I truly hope young swimmers will be motivated by watching what I do at this age,” he said.

Topics: Bangladesh Dhaka

