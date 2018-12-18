HIGHLIGHTS from Amal Kenawy’s ‘Frozen Memory,’ at Sharjah Art Foundation

You are here

﻿

"The Purple Artificial Forest" by Amal Kenawy. (Supplied)
DUBAI: “Frozen Memory” by Amal Kenawy will be displayed at the Sharjah Art Foundation until Jan.19.

“The Room” (2004)
“Frozen Memory” is the first retrospective of the hugely influential Egyptian visual artist Amal Kenawy since her death in 2012. Kenawy’s work covered a range of media, including sculpture, video, writing, drawing, animation and performance. This piece, a blend of video and performance in which Kenawy sewed beads onto a beating heart, featured in her first solo exhibition.

“The Purple Artificial Forest” (2005)
A series of animated drawings in which Kenawy explored her anxiety dreams. She included initial sketches and notes for the creatures that appear in the final video, showcasing the development of the work, which, typically for the award-winning artist, drew on themes of insecurity and powerlessness.

“Stop — You Will Be Killed” (2006)
Beginning with photographs of the bare walls of a military hospital she visited, Kenawy’s animated film goes on to explore her thoughts and feelings following the visit. Again, her vision is nightmarish, as a rat begins to gnaw at a lifeless female body (the artist used herself as the model), making the violence of war explicit.

 

DUBAI: Director Nadine Labaki’s film “Capernaum” has been shortlisted for the Best Foreign Film Oscar, she took to Instagram to announce on Monday.
“What an incredible moment in our film’s journey and a major milestone for Lebanese and Arab cinema... After years of research, tears and sweat, long production hours and sleepless nights, our film has been recognized on this year’s Foreign Language #Oscar shortlist among eight other films from a selection that exceeded 80 submissions from all around the world. We couldn’t be prouder,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#Capharnaum is SHORTLISTED for an #Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film! What an incredible moment in our film’s journey and a major milestone for Lebanese and Arab cinema. After years of research, tears and sweat, long production hours and sleepless nights, our film has been recognized on this year’s Foreign Language #Oscar shortlist among 8 other films from a selection that exceeded 80 submissions from all around the world. We couldn’t be prouder. Thank you @TheAcademy for this immense honor. Thank you @SonyClassics for bringing the film to American audiences and voters. Thank you to each and every member of our cast and crew. And thank you to every audience member who went to see the film at film festivals and in cinemas. #Oscars2019 #Capharnaum

A post shared by Nadine Labaki (@nadinelabaki) on

The other foreign films that “Capernaum” is up against include German “Never Look Away,” Japanese “Shoplifters,” Kazakh “Ayka,” Colombian “Birds of Passage,” Danish “The Guilty, ”Mexican “Roma”, Polish “Cold War” and South Korean “Burning.”

Topics: Capernaum Nadine Labaki Oscars Lebanon

