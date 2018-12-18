You are here

Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho, seeking caretaker replacement

Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after a dreadful series of results. (AFP)
Manchester United have sacked manager Jose Mourinho after a dreadful series of results, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
The 55-year-old Portuguese’s last match in charge was the 3-1 defeat by league leaders Liverpool on Sunday which left them 19 points behind their opponents.
“Manchester United announces that manager Jose Mourinho has left the club with immediate effect,” a club statement said.

According to talkSPORT’s French journalist Julien Laurens, former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would love to take the reins as Manchester United head coach. 

Assistant coach Michael Carrick will take charge of the team on an interim basis. United said it will appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season, but didn't say who it will be.
United made its move with the team in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind first-place Liverpool and 11 points off fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification. It is United's worst 17-game start to a league campaign since the 1990-91 season, and the team currently has a goal difference of zero.
Mourinho started his 2½-year tenure at United by winning two titles in his first season — the English League Cup and the Europa League — but failed to win a trophy in his second season and was criticized for the team's pragmatic playing style and his treatment of some players.
His relationship with Paul Pogba, the club's record signing, appeared broken after leaving the France midfielder out of the team for its last three league games.
Mourinho had also been unhappy that United's board failed to back his wish to sign a central defender in the offseason. United has already conceded more goals in the league than it did in all of last season.
Mourinho's final match in charge was the 3-1 loss at Anfield, after which he said his players were brittle and couldn't cope with the intensity and physicality of Liverpool — historically United's biggest rival.
Mourinho lasted the same length of time at United as he did in his previous job at Chelsea, when he was also fired just before Christmas in his third season. He signed a new contract in January until June 2020 and will reportedly receive compensation of 24 million pounds ($30 million).
In his six major coaching stints — at Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea again and United — Mourinho has only lasted more than three years once. That was in his first spell at Chelsea.
United reached the last 16 in the Champions League, where it will play Paris Saint-Germain over two legs in February and March.

(With Agencies)

Topics: Manchester United Jose Mourinho

Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson all confirmed for Saudi International tournament

Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson all confirmed for Saudi International tournament

LONDON: The field for the Saudi International next month was given a star-studded boost on Tuesday, when it was announced Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter would all be competing in the tournament.
The inaugural event is featuring on the European Tour calendar for the first time and players will be competing for a $3.5 million purse at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.
The addition of the Ryder Cup stars comes after players such as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Thomas Bjorn were confirmed to be taking part.
The tournament field now boasts two of the world’s top three players, five Major winners and six players from this year’s Ryder Cup in Paris.
Rose, Garcia, Stenson and Poulter were all crucial parts of Team Europe winning back the Ryder Cup in September. The four players contributed ten points toward the team’s tally, with Sweden’s Stenson remaining unbeaten for the week and Garcia becoming the all-time record Ryder Cup points scorer.
After confirming his participation, 2016 Open winner Stenson said: “I’ve been lucky enough to play golf all over the world, but I’ve never been to Saudi Arabia.
“The course looks spectacular and I’ve heard a lot about the Kingdom’s plans to grow golf in the region and I’m excited to be a part of it,” he said.
Rose added: “I’ve heard a lot of positive things about Saudi Arabia and I’m delighted to see a new tournament added to the European Tour schedule.
“It’s an honor to be part of history and compete in the first professional tournament in the Kingdom.”

Topics: golf Saudi International Saudi International golf tournament Culture and Entertainment

