Lebanese ‘Capernaum’ shortlisted for an Oscar

DUBAI: Director Nadine Labaki’s film “Capernaum” has been shortlisted for the Best Foreign Film Oscar, she took to Instagram to announce on Monday.
“What an incredible moment in our film’s journey and a major milestone for Lebanese and Arab cinema... After years of research, tears and sweat, long production hours and sleepless nights, our film has been recognized on this year’s Foreign Language #Oscar shortlist among eight other films from a selection that exceeded 80 submissions from all around the world. We couldn’t be prouder,” she wrote on Instagram.
The other foreign films that “Capernaum” is up against include German “Never Look Away,” Japanese “Shoplifters,” Kazakh “Ayka,” Colombian “Birds of Passage,” Danish “The Guilty, ”Mexican “Roma”, Polish “Cold War” and South Korean “Burning.”View this post on Instagram
