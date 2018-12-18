You are here

937 Service Center receives over 123K calls in one week

The center receives calls from patients regarding all health aspects. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
937 Service Center receives over 123K calls in one week

  It aims to provide medical services through its toll-free number. Clients can call this number from across the Kingdom
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health’s 937 Service Center received 123,684 calls from across the Kingdom in one week, the ministry reported on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, these calls included 7,753 complaints, 158 transfer requests from one hospital to another, 40,383 medical consultations, 25,182 inquiries and 32,067 appointment requests.
The 937 Service Center provides a range of services, including the ministry’s updates, health services, emergency calls, medical consultation, hospital transfer requests, complaints about public and private health facilities in the Kingdom. The center receives calls from patients regarding all health aspects, including complaints and observations, and forwards them to the relevant departments of the Health Ministry.
The 937 Service Center is one of the ministry’s most important initiatives. It aims to provide medical services through its toll-free number. Clients can call this number from across the Kingdom.

Topics: saudi health and care

Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, the president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, officially opened an exhibition in Riyadh showcasing Korean history and culture. He was joined at the event by Professor Bae Kidong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jo Byung-Wook.
Titled “Korean History and Culture: an Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition — which will be at the National Museum until March 7, 2019 and is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — features rare artifacts that showcase Korean archaeology, civilization and folklore, as well as a selection of exhibits from the Korean National Museum.
Prince Sultan said that such cooperation in the field of culture and archaeology is very important, especially since Korea has a great and ancient culture, and given its important relationship with Saudi Arabia through the years.
On behalf of the Korean government and people, Prof. Bae expressed his sincere appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism

