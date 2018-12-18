937 Service Center receives over 123K calls in one week

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Health’s 937 Service Center received 123,684 calls from across the Kingdom in one week, the ministry reported on Tuesday.
According to the ministry, these calls included 7,753 complaints, 158 transfer requests from one hospital to another, 40,383 medical consultations, 25,182 inquiries and 32,067 appointment requests.
The 937 Service Center provides a range of services, including the ministry’s updates, health services, emergency calls, medical consultation, hospital transfer requests, complaints about public and private health facilities in the Kingdom. The center receives calls from patients regarding all health aspects, including complaints and observations, and forwards them to the relevant departments of the Health Ministry.
The 937 Service Center is one of the ministry’s most important initiatives. It aims to provide medical services through its toll-free number. Clients can call this number from across the Kingdom.
