Arab media ministers vow to make joint efforts against challenges

The meeting was aimed at devising a mechanism to expedite the implementation of decisions made by the Council of Arab Ministers of Media. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
Arab media ministers vow to make joint efforts against challenges

  • Al-Awwad also expressed his happiness over the rapid developments taking place in the Kingdom particularly in the field of information technology and media
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Media Minister Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad and his Arab counterparts on Monday pledged to devise a joint Arab strategy to overcome the challenges facing the region.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of an event organized to celebrate the selection of Riyadh as the capital of Arab media for 2018-19.
Arab media ministers discussed a number of initiatives and ideas to revitalize the media industry.
They also agreed to abide by a code of conduct and ethics.
The meeting was aimed at devising a mechanism to expedite the implementation of decisions made by the Council of Arab Ministers of Media. The ministers also considered benefiting from the European Union’s experience and to enhance cooperation among members of the Arab League.
Al-Awwad also expressed his happiness over the rapid developments taking place in the Kingdom particularly in the field of information technology and media.

Topics: Saudi media Saudi information ministry

Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, the president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, officially opened an exhibition in Riyadh showcasing Korean history and culture. He was joined at the event by Professor Bae Kidong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jo Byung-Wook.
Titled “Korean History and Culture: an Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition — which will be at the National Museum until March 7, 2019 and is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — features rare artifacts that showcase Korean archaeology, civilization and folklore, as well as a selection of exhibits from the Korean National Museum.
Prince Sultan said that such cooperation in the field of culture and archaeology is very important, especially since Korea has a great and ancient culture, and given its important relationship with Saudi Arabia through the years.
On behalf of the Korean government and people, Prof. Bae expressed his sincere appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism

