Arab media ministers vow to make joint efforts against challenges

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Media Minister Dr. Awwad Al-Awwad and his Arab counterparts on Monday pledged to devise a joint Arab strategy to overcome the challenges facing the region.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of an event organized to celebrate the selection of Riyadh as the capital of Arab media for 2018-19.
Arab media ministers discussed a number of initiatives and ideas to revitalize the media industry.
They also agreed to abide by a code of conduct and ethics.
The meeting was aimed at devising a mechanism to expedite the implementation of decisions made by the Council of Arab Ministers of Media. The ministers also considered benefiting from the European Union’s experience and to enhance cooperation among members of the Arab League.
Al-Awwad also expressed his happiness over the rapid developments taking place in the Kingdom particularly in the field of information technology and media.
