You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabian women make UK list of top innovators
﻿

Saudi Arabian women make UK list of top innovators

1 / 2
Marriam Mossalli, founder of Niche Arabia. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Two Saudi women have landed in a prominent top 100 list at the prestigious British Fashion Council ( Taleedah Tamer, a model/Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

Saudi Arabian women make UK list of top innovators

Updated 19 December 2018
Mohammed Al-Sulami
0

JEDDAH: Two Saudi women have landed in a prominent top 100 list at the prestigious British Fashion Council.
Marriam Mossalli, founder and senior consultant of Saudi’s luxury communications firm, Niche Arabia, and Taleedah Tamer, the first Saudi international runway model, joined the ranks of the esteemed key players in the fashion industry.
They were two of only three women from the GCC to make it into the most innovative and inspiring youth category.
The announcement was made by the British Fashion Council during the Fashion Awards 2018, which was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall last week.
The list includes trailblazers, from image-makers, hair and makeup artists, set designers and creative directors, to models, digital influencers and stylists.
This year marks the first time the Fashion Awards 2018, in partnership with Swarovski, celebrates the young global creative community by introducing this category.
Niche Arabia has played a significant role in shaping the fashion industry in the GCC. Mossalli has recently published “Under The Abaya”, the first street style book created in Saudi Arabia, which showcases the dimensions of progressive Saudi women who have always existed behind the scenes.
“I’m honored to be part of the Fashion Awards ‘100 New Wave Creatives’ list,” said Mossalli. “Having 2,000 judges nominate me is truly a benchmark in my decade-long career. What’s more, our inclusion signifies the world’s increasing interest in Saudi Arabia.”
Taleedah Tamer is the first runway model from the GCC to strut gear at an international fashion week. Taleedah launched her first show with Italian couture brand, Antonio Grimaldi, at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Taleedah has already garnered significant global interest, being featured in The New York Times and The Telegraph, among other publications.
Her summer cover story in Harper’s Bazaar Arabia garnered international headlines and made her a viral Internet sensation.
“I was really happy and grateful for the acknowledgment,” said Tamer. “It was amazing to see all these creative talents recognized. Vivienne Westwood caught my attention. The experience was really humbling and I am very honored to be a part of such industry.”
“We are extremely proud to be celebrating ‘New Wave: Creatives’ as a new entry in our categories,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of BFC.
“London, more than any other city, represents youth and creativity, which makes it the perfect place to acknowledge their contribution to the global fashion industry.”

Topics: fashion beauty Saudi Arabia London women empowerment Saudi women empowerment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi princess’ trunk show lights up restaurant with inspiring fashion
0
Saudi Arabia
Made in KSA: How to take fashion forward

Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, the president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, officially opened an exhibition in Riyadh showcasing Korean history and culture. He was joined at the event by Professor Bae Kidong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jo Byung-Wook.
Titled “Korean History and Culture: an Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition — which will be at the National Museum until March 7, 2019 and is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — features rare artifacts that showcase Korean archaeology, civilization and folklore, as well as a selection of exhibits from the Korean National Museum.
Prince Sultan said that such cooperation in the field of culture and archaeology is very important, especially since Korea has a great and ancient culture, and given its important relationship with Saudi Arabia through the years.
On behalf of the Korean government and people, Prof. Bae expressed his sincere appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting the exhibition.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi tourism

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism chief to open Korean culture expo this week
0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Korean speech contest in Riyadh attracts 51 entrants

Latest updates

After shedding Daesh, Mosul embraces makeovers
0
Record budget spurs Saudi economy
0
California doctor accused of prescribing drugs in 5 deaths
0
Calm in Hodeidah as observers move in to monitor cease-fire
0
Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.