JEDDAH: The General Authority for Culture is organizing a cultural event titled “Naghmet Watan” at Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah on Dec. 20.
It is a traditional Saudi music event that aims to explore the evolution of Saudi folklore and the various facets of the Kingdom’s civilization and its rich culture.
One of the main highlights of the event is the screening of a documentary on the Kingdom’s culture through different generations. The documentary will be shown on an old television screen.
A number of activities have been planned including folk shows. Various events will showcase the step-by-step progress the Kingdom has made in various sectors since its establishment.
Cultural event to explore Saudi heritage, civilization
Cultural event to explore Saudi heritage, civilization
- Various events will showcase the step-by-step progress the Kingdom has made in various sectors since its establishment
JEDDAH: The General Authority for Culture is organizing a cultural event titled “Naghmet Watan” at Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah on Dec. 20.