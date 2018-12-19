You are here

Cultural event to explore Saudi heritage, civilization

One of the main highlights of the event is the screening of a documentary on the Kingdom’s culture through different generations. (Supplied)
One of the main highlights of the event is the screening of a documentary on the Kingdom’s culture through different generations. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: The General Authority for Culture is organizing a cultural event titled “Naghmet Watan” at Dar Al-Hekma University in Jeddah on Dec. 20.
It is a traditional Saudi music event that aims to explore the evolution of Saudi folklore and the various facets of the Kingdom’s civilization and its rich culture.
One of the main highlights of the event is the screening of a documentary on the Kingdom’s culture through different generations. The documentary will be shown on an old television screen.
A number of activities have been planned including folk shows. Various events will showcase the step-by-step progress the Kingdom has made in various sectors since its establishment.

Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, the president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, officially opened an exhibition in Riyadh showcasing Korean history and culture. He was joined at the event by Professor Bae Kidong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jo Byung-Wook.
Titled “Korean History and Culture: an Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition — which will be at the National Museum until March 7, 2019 and is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — features rare artifacts that showcase Korean archaeology, civilization and folklore, as well as a selection of exhibits from the Korean National Museum.
Prince Sultan said that such cooperation in the field of culture and archaeology is very important, especially since Korea has a great and ancient culture, and given its important relationship with Saudi Arabia through the years.
On behalf of the Korean government and people, Prof. Bae expressed his sincere appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting the exhibition.

