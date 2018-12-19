You are here

Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Prince Sultan bin Salman launched exhibition with Korean officials in Riyadh. (SPA)
Prince Sultan bin Salman launched exhibition with Korean officials in Riyadh. (SPA)
Prince Sultan bin Salman launched exhibition with Korean officials in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, the president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, officially opened an exhibition in Riyadh showcasing Korean history and culture. He was joined at the event by Professor Bae Kidong, the director general of the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and Korean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Jo Byung-Wook.
Titled “Korean History and Culture: an Enchanting Journey to the Korean Civilization,” the exhibition — which will be at the National Museum until March 7, 2019 and is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia — features rare artifacts that showcase Korean archaeology, civilization and folklore, as well as a selection of exhibits from the Korean National Museum.
Prince Sultan said that such cooperation in the field of culture and archaeology is very important, especially since Korea has a great and ancient culture, and given its important relationship with Saudi Arabia through the years.
On behalf of the Korean government and people, Prof. Bae expressed his sincere appreciation to the Kingdom for hosting the exhibition.

KSA’s efforts to protect human rights lauded

President of the Human Rights Commission of Saudi Arabia, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban delivers a speech before the UN Human Rights Council during the Universal Periodic Review on November 5, 2018 in Geneva. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
KSA's efforts to protect human rights lauded

  • The Kingdom is currently reviewing its National Human Rights Strategy that encompasses all principles aimed at protecting and promoting human rights in accordance with the teachings of Islam
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, president of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), on Monday lauded the efforts made by Saudi Arabia for the protection of human rights.
He was speaking at a panel discussion organized by the HRC in cooperation with the UN office in the Kingdom to mark the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Al-Aiban said the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is making all efforts to ensure protection of human rights and to raise awareness in this regard.
Protection of human rights is also a key part of Vision 2030. The plan covers several aspects of human rights such as the right to life, the right to security, health, education, empowerment of women etc., he said.
The Kingdom is currently reviewing its National Human Rights Strategy that encompasses all principles aimed at protecting and promoting human rights in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

