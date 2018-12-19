Calm in Hodeidah as observers move in to monitor cease-fire

You are here

Sporadic clashes continued until about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, but residents said there was calm after that. (AFP)
  • “Both parties said publicly they are abiding by the cease-fire,” a UN official said
  • The truce in Hodeidah officially began at midnight on Monday
JEDDAH: Truce monitoring observers will be deployed in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah on Wednesday as the first 24 hours of a UN-brokered cease-fire passed without incident.

The Redeployment Coordination Committee comprises members of the Yemeni government supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and Houthi militias backed by Iran, and is overseen by the UN. 

The head of the committee will report to the UN Security Council every week.

Deployment of the observers is the latest stage in a peace deal reached after talks last week in Sweden. Both sides in the conflict agreed to a cease-fire in Hodeidah and the withdrawal of their forces within 21 days.

“Both parties said publicly they are abiding by the cease-fire,” a UN official said on Tuesday.

Local authorities and police will run the city and its three port facilities under UN supervision, and the two sides are barred from bringing in reinforcements.

UN envoy Martin Griffith said the committee was expected to start its work swiftly “to translate the momentum built up in Sweden into achievements on the ground.”

The truce in Hodeidah officially began at midnight on Monday. Sporadic clashes continued until about 3 a.m. on Tuesday, but residents said there was calm after that. 

“We are hopeful that things will go back to the way they were and that there will be no aggression, no airstrikes and lasting security,” said one, Amani Mohammed.

Another resident, Mohammed Al-Saikel, said he was optimistic the cease-fire would pave the way for a broader truce. “We are hopeful about this cease-fire in Hodeidah and one for Yemen in general,” he said. “We will reach out in peace to whoever does the same.”

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution that asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to submit proposals by the end of the month on how to monitor the cease-fire.

The resolution, submitted by the UK, “calls on all parties to the conflict to take further steps to facilitate the unhindered flow of commercial and humanitarian supplies including food, fuel, medicine and other essential imports and humanitarian personnel into and across the country.” 

AMMAN: A Jordanian businessman wanted in connection with tax evasion and customs violations amounting to 155 million Jordanian dinars ($218.6 million) has been extradited from Turkey, a diplomatic source confirmed to Arab News on Tuesday.
Authorities allege that Awni Mutee was operating factories that illegally manufactured cigarettes, selling them in Jordan and smuggling them overseas.
Jordanian media, citing an Interpol Red Notice, reported that Mutee was wanted on six charges including carrying out acts that endanger public safety and security and carrying out acts that would change the country’s economic entity or endangers society’s basic conditions.
“We are happy to help a brotherly country in its fight against corruption and we are especially concerned about the effects of criminals who are behind the sale of drugs… to young people,” Turkey’s Ambassador to Jordan Marat Karajuz told Arab News. “This is a problem both in Jordan and Turkey and we are happy to help.”
His extradition is a win for the Jordanian leadership, as people have been protesting about taxes, unemployment, price rises and austerity measures. October demonstrations prompted King Abdullah to pledge a war on corruption. Jordanian lawmaker Nabil Gheshan said he had thanked the king.
“I told his majesty that bringing Awni Mutee will help produce a major breakthrough for many young Jordanians who are complaining about the current situation, and the king replied that now the job is for government institutions to do their work.”
Prime Minister Omar Razzaz had earlier told Parliament that “no unresolved corruption case will be closed under his administration,” according to Gheshan.

