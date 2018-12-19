The Six: The Reel Palestinian film festival in Dubai

DUBAI: The film festival celebrating all things Palestinian is set to return to Dubai’s Cinema Akil from Jan. 18-26. With more than 18 films set to be screened, there will be plenty to watch.



‘What Wala’a Wants’

Directed by Christy Garland, this docu-drama focuses on a girl who is raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank and follows her as she overcomes the significant obstacles in her way.

‘Wall’

The feature-length animated film stars two-time Academy Award nominee David Hare in an 80-minute film that examines the impact of the Israeli barrier wall.

‘The Tower’

Mats Grorud directs this story of an 11-year-old Palestinian girl who lives with her family in the refugee camp where she was born.

‘Naila and the Uprising’

When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in 1987, a woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family and freedom in this animated documentary directed by Julia Bacha.

‘The Judge’

A legal docu-drama about Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih, whose career provides rare insights into Islamic law and gender-based justice.

‘White Oil’

Directed by Judy Price, the documentary explores the day-to-day lives of the quarry owners, workers and security guards in Palestinian territories.