The Six: The Reel Palestinian film festival in Dubai

A photo of Cinema Akil. (Image Supplied)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
The Six: The Reel Palestinian film festival in Dubai

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: The film festival celebrating all things Palestinian is set to return to Dubai’s Cinema Akil from Jan. 18-26. With more than 18 films set to be screened, there will be plenty to watch.

‘What Wala’a Wants’
Directed by Christy Garland, this docu-drama focuses on a girl who is raised in a refugee camp in the West Bank and follows her as she overcomes the significant obstacles in her way.

‘Wall’
The feature-length animated film stars two-time Academy Award nominee David Hare in an 80-minute film that examines the impact of the Israeli barrier wall.

‘The Tower’
Mats Grorud directs this story of an 11-year-old Palestinian girl who lives with her family in the refugee camp where she was born.

‘Naila and the Uprising’
When a nation-wide uprising breaks out in 1987, a woman in Gaza must make a choice between love, family and freedom in this animated documentary directed by Julia Bacha.

‘The Judge’
A legal docu-drama about Judge Kholoud Al-Faqih, whose career provides rare insights into Islamic law and gender-based justice.

‘White Oil’
Directed by Judy Price, the documentary explores the day-to-day lives of the quarry owners, workers and security guards in Palestinian territories.

 

Topics: film Movies Palestinian

Bella and Donatella star in new Versace campaign

Bella Hadid walking in a Versace show earlier this year. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
0

Bella and Donatella star in new Versace campaign

Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid stars in a new ad campaign for Italian fashion house Versace — and it’s interesting to say the least.

The model stars alongside chief designer Donatella Versace in the campaign for the luxury label’s Spring/Summer 2019 women’s collection.

In a video, which Donatella teased on Instagram on Tuesday, the designer can be seen giving Bella a tattoo of the word “Versace,” while Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” music plays to dramatic, almost unnerving, effect. The camera pulls out to show Bella, in a blue mini dress, being inked up by a black-clad Donatella, before the 22-year-old model stares at the camera as it zooms back in.

While the tattoo is almost certainly fake, the model’s dedication to Versace is seemingly quite real — she has walked the runway for the high-end brand on more than one occasion and has featured in a number of adverts for the Italian fashion giant.

The theatrical campaign video is just one part of the push to promote the new collection, with Hadid being joined by the likes of model Irina Shayk and 1990s supermodel Shalom Harlow in a series of photographs.

The collection is marked by bold prints, patchwork and leather and was first unveiled during Milan Fashion Week in September.

In the show, Hadid wore a tight one-shouldered mini dress in yellow leather and matching sneakers.

Some of the prints used in the collection include colored stripes, bright flowers over pinstripes, checks, roses and small flowers mimicking animal prints.

“The style of the Versace woman is so recognizable that it need not be explained. She is not afraid of showing her personality and she is extremely feminine and confident,” read a style note by the fashion house, known for its daring designs.

Close-fitting silhouettes, flared trousers and layered looks feature in the collection that is distinguished by its use of orange, violet and lime colors.

The line also features big boxed bags that echo old-fashioned travel trunks and large PVC shopping bags emblazoned with Versace writing. In terms of footwear, chunky sneakers, college shoes, or square-heeled sandals are currently favored by the fashion house.

The brand with the famed Medusa logo said that her “mystic powers and ever-powerful persona are evident now more than ever,” according to the show notes in September.

Fake snakeskin, flowers, polished leather and layer upon layer, the Versace collection has been hailed as eclectic and refined by AFP.

Topics: model versace Bella Hadid

