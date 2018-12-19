You are here

Facebook takes down more Myanmar accounts over military links

This photo taken on December 18, 2018 shows a Myanmar man logging into his Facebook account at a teashop in Yangon. (AFP)
Updated 19 December 2018
Reuters
Facebook Inc. has removed hundreds of additional accounts, pages and groups in Myanmar from its social networks after discovering what it called “coordinated inauthentic behavior” and links to the country’s military.
The social media giant had previously removed accounts, including that of Myanmar’s army chief, after criticism it had failed to act on hate speech amid violence against Rohingya Muslims in the country.
Facebook said in a blog post late on Tuesday that it had removed 425 pages, 17 groups and 135 accounts from its social network and 15 accounts from its Instagram photo-sharing service.
It was continuing to investigate other pages that “mislead others about who they are, or what they’re doing” and could breach the company’s policy on misrepresentation, Facebook said.
The shuttered pages included “seemingly independent news, entertainment, beauty and lifestyle Pages were linked to the Myanmar military” and other pages removed in August, Facebook said.
Myanmar government spokesman Zaw Htay did not answer a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.
The removal of Myanmar-linked pages in August followed a UN fact-finding mission that called for top Myanmar generals to be prosecuted for what it said was a campaign of mass killings and gang rape against the Rohingya carried out with “genocidal intent.”
In 2017 the military led a crackdown in Myanmar’s Rakhine State in response to attacks by Rohingya insurgents, pushing more than 730,000 Muslims to neighboring Bangladesh, according to UN agencies.
A Reuters special report in August found that Facebook failed to promptly heed numerous warnings from organizations in Myanmar about social media posts fueling attacks on minority groups such as the Rohingya.
The UN fact-finding mission singled out Facebook for criticism over its failure to address hate speech in Myanmar.
Facebook said in November a human rights report it commissioned showed it had not done enough to prevent its social network from being used to incite violence in Myanmar.

Topics: Myanmar Facebook

North Korean media warns of “unhealthy ideas” spread by mobile phones

In this photo taken Sept. 2, 2017, North Korean women from the Hong Chao Zhi Yi garment factory ask for the price of fruit at a street market in the city of Hunchun, in northeastern China's Jilin province. (AP)
SEOUL: North Korea’s main state newspaper warned on Tuesday of the “negative impact” from mobile phones use around the world, as both legal and illicit communications devices proliferate in the isolated country.
Rodong Sinmun published an article citing a ban on phones in classrooms in France and reports of technology-enabled cheating in India and argued that mobile devices were spreading “decadent and reactionary ideological culture.”
“Erotic notices, fictions and videos, as well as violent electronic games, are spreading through the mobile phones without limits,” the newspaper wrote.
“This means that mobile phones are used as tools to instil unhealthy ideas in minors.”
North Korea’s authoritarian government maintains a tight grip on communications, with almost no ordinary citizens allowed to connect by phone or Internet to the outside world.
Still, since 2008, the government has rolled out tightly controlled cell networks for communication within the country, with an estimated 3 million subscribers.
South Korean officials estimate that there are about 6 million mobile phones in North Korea, a country of 25 million people.
Analysts say there are signs that the government is slowly allowing more communications technology, even if it remains restricted to networks within North Korea.
According to a report on Dec. 3 by the 38 North website, which monitors North Korea, state media recently broadcast reports of the first outdoor Wi-Fi network in downtown Pyongyang.
Defectors who have left North Korea report that many people secretly watch foreign media, especially South Korean entertainment.
Several North Korea security agencies police communications devices, often randomly inspecting computers, phones, and other devices for banned foreign media or the capability to receive international signals, the US State Department said in a report on censorship and human rights in North Korea released last week.
“North Koreans caught with illicit entertainment items such as DVDs, CDs, and USBs are at a minimum sent to prison camps and, in extreme cases, may face public execution,” the State Department said in the report.
Some North Koreans living along the border with China have turned to smuggled Chinese devices to make international calls, but human rights activists say North Koreans caught with illicit phones risk being sent to prison camps.

Topics: North Korea Pyongyang

