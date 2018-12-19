You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi drone at Sanaa airport was preparing for an attack: Arab coalition
﻿

Houthi drone at Sanaa airport was preparing for an attack: Arab coalition

Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said that the targeting was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary rules. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
0

Houthi drone at Sanaa airport was preparing for an attack: Arab coalition

  • The Saudi-led Arab coalition destroyed a drone and its launch pad at Sanaa International Airport
  • The coalition said that the drone was in the preparation stage for its launch before it was destroyed
Updated 19 December 2018
Arab News
0

The Saudi-led Arab coalition destroyed a drone and its launch pad on Wednesday at Sanaa International Airport.

The coalition said that the drone was in the preparation stage for its launch before it was destroyed.

Spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said that the targeting was consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, especially that all preventive measures had been taken.

The Coalition also pointed out that the Houthi militia, using Sanaa airport as a military barracks, was in violation of international humanitarian law.

Earlier on Wednesday, the coalition also accused the Houthi militia of breaking the Hodeidah agreement, warning that the ceasefire would collapse if the violations continued and the United Nations did not intervene quickly.

“The rebels have broken the agreement on 21 occasions since its entry into force on Monday night,” a coalition source told AFP. “There are indications on the ground that they chose to ignore the agreement.”

“We will continue to exercise restraint at this stage, but initial indications are not reassuring,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Topics: Houthis Sanaa Yemen

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Sanaa TV revels as Houthi militants fire ballistic missile, but Saudis swat it down

Israel urges UN action over Hezbollah 'attack tunnels' from Lebanon

Updated 19 December 2018
Reuters
0

Israel urges UN action over Hezbollah 'attack tunnels' from Lebanon

  • Netanyahu spoke hours before the UN Security Council was due to discuss Hezbollah
  • In a separate speech to parliament, Netanyahu focused on four tunnels uncovered this month
Updated 19 December 2018
Reuters
0

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Hezbollah had shut down plants to develop precision-guided missiles but was imperiling Lebanon with a cross-border tunnel network he deemed "an act of war".
Netanyahu spoke hours before the UN Security Council was due to discuss Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese group, and appeared aimed at swaying world powers to order stronger intervention by UN peacekeepers.
Israel deems Hezbollah, against which it fought an inconclusive war in 2006, its most potent foe. Israeli forces have repeatedly struck suspected Hezbollah arms transfers via Syria during its civil war, but avoid such action in Lebanon.
Israel and the United States believe Hezbollah has sought homegrown production of precision-guided missiles that could paralyse Israeli civilian infrastructure.
Addressing the United Nations on Sept. 7, Netanyahu identified three such plants around Beirut airport - a disclosure that Lebanon's foreign minister, a political ally of Hezbollah, dismissed at the time as fabricated.
"The underground sites for precision conversion of missiles, which (Israeli) military intelligence gave me, to expose, those sites were closed," Netanyahu told a conference on Wednesday.
"They are trying to open other sites," he said, without elaborating. Hezbollah hoped to have thousands of precision-guided missiles by now but instead had "at most, a few dozen", according to Netanyahu.
In a separate speech to parliament, Netanyahu focused on four tunnels uncovered this month, whose presence were confirmed by UNIFIL peacekeepers and which Israel says were to be used for infiltrations of its northern villages.
Hezbollah has not commented on the tunnels.
"This is not merely an act of aggression. It is an act of war," Netanyahu said.
Lebanon is fully committed to the UN resolution that ended the 2006 war, its Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry called on the Lebanese army "to take all necessary measures to ensure (the resolution) is well implemented in coordination with UNIFIL forces, especially in light of the tensions at the border in recent days."
It added that it had not seen any "engineering works" being done on its side of the border.
Netanyahu accused UNIFIL of inaction, saying Hezbollah's rocket arsenal has grown tenfold since 2006 and that every third home in southern Lebanon was being used by the guerrillas.
The Security Council, he said, should ensure "UNIFIL is not restricted by Hezbollah or the Lebanese army in any way, and reports on any obstructions" of the peacekeepers' mandate to enforce the 2006 Lebanon ceasefire.
Israel has itself violated the truce with overflights of Lebanon for surveillance or Syria sorties.

Topics: Hezbollah Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Lebanon

Related

0
Middle-East
Israeli military finds 4th Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon
0
Middle-East
Lebanese wary as Israel destroys Hezbollah border tunnels

Latest updates

UK opposition leader denies calling PM May a ‘stupid woman’
0
Saudi energy minister expects oil stocks to fall by end of first quarter
0
Elon Musk unveils low-cost tunnel aimed at ‘revolutionizing’ city driving
0
Israel urges UN action over Hezbollah 'attack tunnels' from Lebanon
0
Foreign investment in Saudi Arabia more than doubled in 2018
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.