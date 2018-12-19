Charity says Yemenis face ‘double threat’ of cold, hunger

CAIRO: An international aid group says more than half a million displaced people in war-torn Yemen face the “double threat” of famine and freezing temperatures as winter sets in.
Oxfam said Wednesday that some 530,000 displaced people are in mountainous areas, many living in makeshift shelters with no insulation or weatherproofing.
Muhsin Siddiquey, Oxfam’s Yemen director, says “freezing temperatures could be the final straw for families already struggling to survive desperate hunger.”
Yemen’s government has been at war with the Iran-aligned Houthi militia since September 2014. UN officials say the war has caused the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with millions suffering from severe hunger.
Peace talks earlier this month brought about a cease-fire in the port city of Hodeida but have yet to address the wider conflict.
