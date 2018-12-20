Saudi Arabia participates in forum against terrorism

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia, represented by Mohammed bin Naif Center for Counseling and Care and General Directorate of Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Interior, took part in a workshop organized by the 9th session of the Global Counterterrorism Forum held in Melbourne, Australia.
The governments of Indonesia and Australia co-chaired the event. Saudi officials highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in combating terrorism and the strategies the country has adopted to fight the menace.
Saudi Arabia has implemented systems to follow UN Security Council sanctions on groups and individuals linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda, and has expanded existing counterterrorism programs and projects to rehabilitate terrorist fighters.
