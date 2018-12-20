You are here

Saudi Arabia participates in forum against terrorism

Saudi officials highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in combating terrorism and the strategies the country has adopted to fight the menace. (SPA)
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi Arabia participates in forum against terrorism

  • Saudi Arabia has implemented systems to follow UN Security Council sanctions on groups and individuals linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia, represented by Mohammed bin Naif Center for Counseling and Care and General Directorate of Combating Extremism of the Ministry of Interior, took part in a workshop organized by the 9th session of the Global Counterterrorism Forum held in Melbourne, Australia.
The governments of Indonesia and Australia co-chaired the event. Saudi officials highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts in combating terrorism and the strategies the country has adopted to fight the menace.
Saudi Arabia has implemented systems to follow UN Security Council sanctions on groups and individuals linked to Daesh and Al-Qaeda, and has expanded existing counterterrorism programs and projects to rehabilitate terrorist fighters.

Topics: United Nations (UN) Australia Melbourne

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari presents his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

  • Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari was previously d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the credentials of Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari in Beirut on Wednesday. Bukhari had been the charge d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon since March 12. 

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon enjoy cordial ties. Recently, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri highlighted the potential for strong commercial and investment ties between the two countries at a conference in London.

He described his relationship with Saudi Arabia as a good one: “I believe that the Saudi market is a good market for Lebanon. 

“We have prepared many agreements that we will be signing with Saudi Arabia as soon as we form an administration. When we form a government, we will see Saudi Arabia taking some serious steps toward Lebanon.

“We want to prepare Lebanon as a platform for foreign companies to come and invest in, and make Lebanon a hub for them to take advantage of reconstruction in Syria, Iraq and even Libya.”

Topics: Arab News

