Truce ‘dead duck’ if Houthi breaches go on: Coalition

The coalition urged the UN to quickly deploy officers to oversee the withdrawal of the opposing forces from the city and its outskirts. (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2018
AFP
AP
  • A total of 21 violations since cease-fire commencement have come to our notice, says coalition source told AFP
DUBAI: A hard-won truce in the battleground Yemeni city of Hodeidah will collapse if militia violations persist and the UN does not intervene, the Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday.

UN observers are due to arrive in the Red Sea port city during the day to chair monitoring teams made up of Yemeni government and Houthi representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the cease-fire that took effect on Tuesday.

“A total of 21 violations since cease-fire commencement have come to our notice,” a coalition source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“If the UN continues to drag the chain and take too long to get into the (military) theater, they will lose the opportunity altogether... and the agreement will turn a dead duck,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said in English.

“We will continue to give them the benefit of the doubt and show restraint but early indicators are not promising.”

The coalition urged the UN to quickly deploy officers to oversee the withdrawal of the opposing forces from the city and its outskirts, warning that the truce could break down. 

A UN team led by a Dutch general is expected to travel to Hodeidah later this week.

Meanwhile, the coalition bombed an air base next to Sanaa’s international airport, destroying a rocket launcher and a drone that it said was preparing to carry out an attack.

It said the Houthis are using the airport “as a military camp in violation of international humanitarian law.”

An aid group meanwhile said that more than half-a-million displaced people in Yemen face the “double threat” of famine and freezing temperatures as winter sets in.

In addition to the UN-supervised withdrawal of fighters from Hodeidah, the International Committee of the Red Cross is due to oversee a promised exchange of around 15,000 prisoners.

A “mutual understanding” was also reached to facilitate aid deliveries to Yemen’s third city Taiz — under the control of loyalists but besieged by the Houthi militia.

Hodeidah residents said on Tuesday they hoped the truce would lead to lasting peace in the war-ravaged Arabian Peninsula country.

“We hope that this cease-fire agreement holds and for this war to end because the people of Yemen have had enough of this wicked war,” Amine Awad said.

Yemen

US Syria pullout will have wide ramifications

In this file photo taken on December 18, 2018, US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2018
AFP
  • Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in September that the US would keep a military presence in Syria as long as Iran was active there
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains concerned about Iranian efforts in the area, reacted in noncommittal fashion after talking with Trump by telephone
WASHINGTON: The withdrawal of US troops in Syria will have an impact on the battlefield and well beyond, with wide-ranging geopolitical ramifications.
Here is a look at some of the likely effects of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out the 2,000 US troops as he declared the defeat of the Daesh group:

Among the most alarmed at a US pullout will be Kurdish fighters who form the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an opposition force that has seized about a quarter of the country with Washington’s backing.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed this week to “remove” the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which he sees as linked to the Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK, the force that has waged an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.
Turkey had earlier been forced to tread cautiously in Syria, with any injury to US troops certain to trigger a crisis.
Hours after Trump’s announcement, the United States said it had approved a $3.5 billion missile package for Turkey, a NATO ally that had earlier angered the United States by signing an arms deal with Russia.

Kurdish fighters who were on the frontline of fighting the Daesh movement, will certainly shift focus if they come under attack from Turkey.
The United States has not announced an end to its air war in Syria, but it would be relying on significantly less intelligence without troops on the ground.
Critics of Trump’s decision noted that Daesh sprouted in Iraq after former president Barack Obama, also eager to end a foreign intervention started under his predecessor, withdrew.
Ilan Goldenberg, a former US diplomat now at the Center for a New American Security, said that a successor to Daesh could similarly re-emerge, prompting a fresh US intervention.
“We’re about to make the exact same mistake in the Middle East that we’ve been making again and again for the past 20 years,” he wrote on Twitter.

As the United States withdraws, Assad’s allies Russia and Iran have shown no sign of leaving.
Russia sees longtime ally Syria as a strategic asset in its quest to restore a global role, while Iran’s Shiite clerical state sees a religious imperative in fighting Sunni hard-liners and protecting President Bashar Assad, a member of the heterodox Alawite sect.
Jonas Parello-Plesner, a Danish diplomat at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, said that Trump’s move “would make Russia decisively the outside power-broker in Syria.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly pledged to “defend ourselves” in Syria, an allusion to Israeli strikes on targets of Iran and its Lebanese-based ally Hezbollah.

While the Daesh group has lost virtually all of its territory in Syria, it is believed to have thousands of supporters who may carry out attacks overseas, often blending into local populations in Europe.
The US withdrawal leaves France, which still has a small contingent of special operations troops in Syria, and Britain, which according to media reports has quietly deployed a number of soldiers.
Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said a US withdrawal would be a victory for Russia, Iran, Turkey, Turkish proxies and the Syrian regime.
“Unsurprisingly, it leaves Europeans more vulnerable — and shows how wrong it is that we do not have a defense force able to help stabilize our immediate neighborhood,” he wrote on Twitter, amid French-led calls for a European-wide army separate from NATO.

Trump — much like Obama, despite his distaste for his predecessor — has called for an end to long-term foreign military interventions, which are costly and have limited support in the general public.
Trump’s decision nonetheless was condemned both by the rival Democrats, who said he had not thought through his decision, and Republicans, who feared the geopolitical effects.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, usually a loyal supporter of Trump, charged that Daesh was not defeated and that a withdrawal would embolden Iran and abandon Kurdish allies.

United States of America Syria Iran Daesh Turkey Kurd forces

