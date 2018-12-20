You are here

FaceOf: Abdullah bin Ali Al-Melfi, deputy minister of the Saudi civil service

Abdullah bin Ali Al-Melfi
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
Updated 20 December 2018

Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
Abdullah bin Ali Al-Melfi has been the deputy minister of civil service since 2015.

The Saudi Civil Service Ministry has launched several workshops to help government agencies with the automation process.

One of the workshops is aimed at clarifying all questions regarding automation and to help government agencies understand the importance of data verification and proper coordination between different bodies.

According to Ali Al-Melfi, the ministry is working diligently to rectify mistakes from the available data and to ensure the data is updated at the earliest. It will help ensure smooth functioning of administrative procedures to serve citizens and residents in a better way, he added.

The ministry has launched a service called “Database Functions.” It is a digital service that offers various options to its employees to correct and review data. It also provides access to employment records. The service also allows follow-up on all applications and other digital services that aim to reduce employees’ time and efforts.

Al-Melfi holds a post-degree diploma in social sciences. He joined the Civil Service Ministry in 1977 and worked in different capacities until his appointment as the deputy minister.

He has participated in various development projects and ministerial meetings of the heads of central agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He has also been part of the executive council and the general assembly of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development since 2000.

Al-Melfi has also worked as a consultant for a number of GCC countries, the Arab Maghreb and some organizations of the Arab League. He was appointed as an expert at the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, where he organized several workshops.

He is also a member of a number of important government committees.

Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari presents his credentials to Lebanese President Michel Aoun in Beirut on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
Saudi ambassador to Lebanon presents credentials to president

  • Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari was previously d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
JEDDAH: Lebanese President Michel Aoun received the credentials of Saudi Ambassador Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari in Beirut on Wednesday. Bukhari had been the charge d’ affaires of the Saudi Embassy in Lebanon since March 12. 

Saudi Arabia and Lebanon enjoy cordial ties. Recently, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri highlighted the potential for strong commercial and investment ties between the two countries at a conference in London.

He described his relationship with Saudi Arabia as a good one: “I believe that the Saudi market is a good market for Lebanon. 

“We have prepared many agreements that we will be signing with Saudi Arabia as soon as we form an administration. When we form a government, we will see Saudi Arabia taking some serious steps toward Lebanon.

“We want to prepare Lebanon as a platform for foreign companies to come and invest in, and make Lebanon a hub for them to take advantage of reconstruction in Syria, Iraq and even Libya.”

