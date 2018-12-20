FaceOf: Abdullah bin Ali Al-Melfi, deputy minister of the Saudi civil service

Abdullah bin Ali Al-Melfi has been the deputy minister of civil service since 2015.

The Saudi Civil Service Ministry has launched several workshops to help government agencies with the automation process.

One of the workshops is aimed at clarifying all questions regarding automation and to help government agencies understand the importance of data verification and proper coordination between different bodies.

According to Ali Al-Melfi, the ministry is working diligently to rectify mistakes from the available data and to ensure the data is updated at the earliest. It will help ensure smooth functioning of administrative procedures to serve citizens and residents in a better way, he added.

The ministry has launched a service called “Database Functions.” It is a digital service that offers various options to its employees to correct and review data. It also provides access to employment records. The service also allows follow-up on all applications and other digital services that aim to reduce employees’ time and efforts.

Al-Melfi holds a post-degree diploma in social sciences. He joined the Civil Service Ministry in 1977 and worked in different capacities until his appointment as the deputy minister.

He has participated in various development projects and ministerial meetings of the heads of central agencies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). He has also been part of the executive council and the general assembly of the Arab Organization for Administrative Development since 2000.

Al-Melfi has also worked as a consultant for a number of GCC countries, the Arab Maghreb and some organizations of the Arab League. He was appointed as an expert at the Arab Organization for Administrative Development, where he organized several workshops.

He is also a member of a number of important government committees.