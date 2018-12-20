US Syria pullout will have wide ramifications

You are here

In this file photo taken on December 18, 2018, US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion about school safety in the Roosevelt Room of the the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, said in September that the US would keep a military presence in Syria as long as Iran was active there
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who remains concerned about Iranian efforts in the area, reacted in noncommittal fashion after talking with Trump by telephone
WASHINGTON: The withdrawal of US troops in Syria will have an impact on the battlefield and well beyond, with wide-ranging geopolitical ramifications.
Here is a look at some of the likely effects of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out the 2,000 US troops as he declared the defeat of the Daesh group:

Among the most alarmed at a US pullout will be Kurdish fighters who form the backbone of the Syrian Democratic Forces, an opposition force that has seized about a quarter of the country with Washington’s backing.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed this week to “remove” the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which he sees as linked to the Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK, the force that has waged an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.
Turkey had earlier been forced to tread cautiously in Syria, with any injury to US troops certain to trigger a crisis.
Hours after Trump’s announcement, the United States said it had approved a $3.5 billion missile package for Turkey, a NATO ally that had earlier angered the United States by signing an arms deal with Russia.

Kurdish fighters who were on the frontline of fighting the Daesh movement, will certainly shift focus if they come under attack from Turkey.
The United States has not announced an end to its air war in Syria, but it would be relying on significantly less intelligence without troops on the ground.
Critics of Trump’s decision noted that Daesh sprouted in Iraq after former president Barack Obama, also eager to end a foreign intervention started under his predecessor, withdrew.
Ilan Goldenberg, a former US diplomat now at the Center for a New American Security, said that a successor to Daesh could similarly re-emerge, prompting a fresh US intervention.
“We’re about to make the exact same mistake in the Middle East that we’ve been making again and again for the past 20 years,” he wrote on Twitter.

As the United States withdraws, Assad’s allies Russia and Iran have shown no sign of leaving.
Russia sees longtime ally Syria as a strategic asset in its quest to restore a global role, while Iran’s Shiite clerical state sees a religious imperative in fighting Sunni hard-liners and protecting President Bashar Assad, a member of the heterodox Alawite sect.
Jonas Parello-Plesner, a Danish diplomat at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, said that Trump’s move “would make Russia decisively the outside power-broker in Syria.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly pledged to “defend ourselves” in Syria, an allusion to Israeli strikes on targets of Iran and its Lebanese-based ally Hezbollah.

While the Daesh group has lost virtually all of its territory in Syria, it is believed to have thousands of supporters who may carry out attacks overseas, often blending into local populations in Europe.
The US withdrawal leaves France, which still has a small contingent of special operations troops in Syria, and Britain, which according to media reports has quietly deployed a number of soldiers.
Former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt said a US withdrawal would be a victory for Russia, Iran, Turkey, Turkish proxies and the Syrian regime.
“Unsurprisingly, it leaves Europeans more vulnerable — and shows how wrong it is that we do not have a defense force able to help stabilize our immediate neighborhood,” he wrote on Twitter, amid French-led calls for a European-wide army separate from NATO.

Trump — much like Obama, despite his distaste for his predecessor — has called for an end to long-term foreign military interventions, which are costly and have limited support in the general public.
Trump’s decision nonetheless was condemned both by the rival Democrats, who said he had not thought through his decision, and Republicans, who feared the geopolitical effects.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, usually a loyal supporter of Trump, charged that Daesh was not defeated and that a withdrawal would embolden Iran and abandon Kurdish allies.

‘Uneasy’ calm in Yemen’s Hodeidah after overnight fire: govt source

‘Uneasy’ calm in Yemen’s Hodeidah after overnight fire: govt source

  • A pro-government official told AFP that four loyalists were wounded on Wednesday night
  • The pro-government forces and the Houthi militia exchanged accusations on Thursday
DUBAI: The battleground of Hodeidah was calm on Thursday after a minor exchange of fire between the warring parties overnight, a pro-government official said.

Military officials and residents have said that there has been intermittent fighting between loyalists - backed by a Saudi-led coalition - and the Iran-aligned Houthis since a truce in the lifeline Red Sea port city and its surroundings came into force on Tuesday.

A pro-government official told AFP that four loyalists were wounded on Wednesday night.

“The exchange of fire lasted for about half an hour, and there is uneasy calm this morning,” he said.

The official added there has been intermittent fighting on a number of battlefronts in Hodeidah province, including the districts of Hays and Al-Tuhayta.

The pro-government forces and the Houthi militia exchanged accusations on Thursday that the other side was violating the ceasefire agreement reached at talks in Sweden earlier this month.

UN observers are due in Yemen to head up monitoring teams made up of government and Houthi representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the UN-brokered ceasefire, under the auspices of a Redeployment Coordination Committee.

The UN chair of that committee, Patrick Cammaert, convened its first meeting by video conference from New York on Wednesday “to discuss the general outlines of its work, including agreement of a code of conduct”, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was “breathing down the neck” of officials to make sure the UN observers are deployed as soon as possible, Dujarric said.

He added that Cammaert will head on Thursday to Jordan’s capital Amman, from where he will travel to the Yemeni capital Sanaa and Hodeida.

Brigadier Ahmed Al-Kokbani, a Yemeni government representative on the committee, told AFP that the observers’ meeting with Cammaert covered the bases of the committee’s work.

“Cammaert asked members of the team to work diligently in calming the situation and to reject any violations (of the truce deal),” he said.

The Saudi-led coalition warned Wednesday that the hard-won ceasefire agreement will collapse if Houthi violations persist and the United Nations does not intervene.

The Redeployment Coordination Committee’s observers are due to oversee the withdrawal of the warring parties from Hodeidah, including a militia pullout from the city’s docks that are the point of entry for 80 percent of Yemeni imports and nearly all UN-supervised humanitarian aid.

The committee chair is expected to report to the Security Council on a weekly basis as part of a major diplomatic push that is seen as the best chance yet to end the four-year conflict.

