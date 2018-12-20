You are here

  • Home
  • Obama delights sick children as Santa in Washington
﻿

Obama delights sick children as Santa in Washington

The 44th president of the United States still lives in Washington. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

Obama delights sick children as Santa in Washington

  • Wearing a Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at Children’s National hospital
  • Last year, he dressed up as Santa to visit middle school students at a Boys & Girls Club in Washington
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Former US president Barack Obama took on a new high-profile role as Father Christmas on Wednesday for a surprise visit to sick children in Washington.
Sporting a festive Santa hat and armed with a sack of gifts, he delighted young patients at Children’s National hospital with gifts and hugs.
“I just want to say thank you to all of you guys,” Obama told staff, who greeted him with rapturous cheers, in a video he shared on his Twitter account.
“We’ve had the chance to talk to some of the wonderful kids and their families,” he added.
“As the dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them, and looking after them... that’s the most important thing there is.”
The 44th president of the United States still lives in Washington, where he last year dressed up as Santa to visit middle school students at a Boys & Girls Club in the capital.

Topics: Barack Obama

Related

0
Offbeat
Michelle Obama’s memoir sells two million copies in two weeks
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck just got deadlier

Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck just got deadlier

Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

ROME: The quest to trace the identities of all the victims of the Mediterranean’s deadliest migrant shipwreck has instead revealed that the sinking was far deadlier than anyone knew.
One of the investigators, tracing families and survivors in Africa, recently confirmed that the boat that sank in April 2015 carried not 800 people as previously believed, but as many as 1,100 migrants.
When the boat went down, Italy’s government promised to learn what happened and who died. Only 28 passengers survived.
Since that day, Italy and Europe more broadly have turned against migrants, but the two investigators are continuing their work nonetheless. They say they expect a DNA match soon — a single name after nearly four years — and more than 1,000 to go from as many as 20 countries.

Topics: shipwreck

Related

0
World
34 migrants drown in Mediterranean shipwreck, 26 survivors — UN

Latest updates

Turkey says Syrian Kurdish militants will be buried in ditches
0
Airbus shares plunge on reported US corruption probe
0
‘Uneasy’ calm in Yemen’s Hodeidah after overnight fire: govt source
0
Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat
0
OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.