You are here

  • Home
  • US envoy on North Korea visits border village amid stalemate
﻿

US envoy on North Korea visits border village amid stalemate

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in stroll together at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. (File/AP)
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

US envoy on North Korea visits border village amid stalemate

  • During his four-day visit to South Korea, Biegun plans to discuss with South Korean officials the allies’ policies on North Korea, including the enforcement of sanctions
  • The nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since a summit between US and North Korea in June
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

SEOUL, South Korea: A US special envoy for North Korea on Thursday visited a border village the rival Koreas has been demilitarizing as part of steps to reduce military tensions amid a larger diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear crisis.
The US Embassy in Seoul did not provide details about Stephen Biegun’s visit to Panmunjom. He wasn’t expected to meet with North Korean officials at the village, which is often used for diplomacy between the allies and North Korea.
Biegun said after arriving in South Korea on Wednesday that Washington was reviewing easing travel restrictions on North Korea to facilitate humanitarian shipments to help resolve an impasse in nuclear negotiations.
North Korea hasn’t responded to Biegun’s comments. The North’s state media recently warned that the United States’ continued commitment to sanctions and criticism about the North’s human rights record could “block the path to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula forever.”
During his four-day visit to South Korea, Biegun plans to discuss with South Korean officials the allies’ policies on North Korea, including the enforcement of sanctions. The meetings are likely to include conversations about a groundbreaking ceremony the Koreas plan to hold at Panmunjom next week for a project to reconnect their roads and railways.
The nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled since a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June, when they issued a vague promise for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without describing how or when it would occur. The United States wants North Korea to provide a detailed account of nuclear and missile facilities that would be inspected and dismantled under a potential deal, while the North is insisting that sanctions be lifted first.
The stalemate has been a setback for liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has been actively pushing for reconciliation with the North. Washington and Seoul also have disagreed over the pace of inter-Korean engagement, which Washington says should move in tandem with US-led efforts to denuclearize the North.
Through three summits between Moon and Kim this year, the Koreas agreed to a variety of goodwill gestures and vowed to resume economic cooperation when possible, voicing optimism that international sanctions could end to allow such activity. The rivals have also taken steps to reduce their conventional military threat, such as removing mines and firearms from Panmunjom, destroying some front-line guard posts and creating buffer zones along their land and sea boundaries and a no-fly zone above the border.

Topics: North Korea US

Related

0
Media
North Korean media warns of “unhealthy ideas” spread by mobile phones
0
World
North Korea marks 7th anniversary of Kim Jong’s Il death

London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings

Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings

  • There have been occasional reports of drones nearly hitting commercial airliners in the London area in recent years
  • Gatwick is a busy airport 27 miles south of central London
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

LONDON: London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut while police and airport officials investigate reports that drones were flying in the area of the airfield.
Passengers traveling Thursday were advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.
Gatwick first closed Wednesday night at around 9 p.m. (2100 GMT) when drones were sighted. It reopened at around 3 a.m. (0300 GMT) Thursday morning but shut down again in 45 minutes when drones were spotted.
Many incoming flights have been diverted to other destinations in Britain and continental Europe. The disruption is having a ripple effect on air travel as cancelations mount.
The drone sighting came near the height of the busy Christmas travel season.
Gatwick is a busy airport 27 miles south of central London.

Topics: Gatwick Airport London

Related

0
World
London Gatwick airport steps up security after Brussels attacks
0
Business & Economy
Gatwick Airport attacks Heathrow expansion report

Latest updates

OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut
0
London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings
0
Yemeni mother arrives in US to say goodbye to dying son
0
Turkey, Iran hold talks after US Syria announcement
0
France to stay in Syria after US troops ordered home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.