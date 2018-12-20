You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo court does not extend Ghosn’s detention, may soon release him
﻿

Tokyo court does not extend Ghosn’s detention, may soon release him

Carlos Ghosn has been held since Nov. 19. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 December 2018
Reuters
0

Tokyo court does not extend Ghosn’s detention, may soon release him

  • The court also decided to not extend detention for Ghosn’s former deputy, Greg Kelly
  • Ghosn was arrested and later indicted for allegedly understating his income over a five-year period from 2010
Updated 20 December 2018
Reuters
0

TOKYO: The Tokyo District Court said it decided not to extend the detention of Nissan’s ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested in November for alleged financial misconduct, meaning he may soon be released from jail.
In a rare move, the court also decided to not extend detention for Ghosn’s former deputy, Greg Kelly. Lawyers for Ghosn and Kelly were not immediately available for comment.
Ghosn has been held since Nov. 19, when he was arrested and later indicted for allegedly understating his income over a five-year period from 2010. He was re-arrested on Dec. 10 for the same alleged crime covering the past three years. The 10-day detention period for the second crime ran out on Thursday.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn

Related

0
Business & Economy
Nissan meets to replace Ghosn, as tensions with Renault grow
0
Business & Economy
Arrest of Nissan star Ghosn raises speculation over coup

OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut

Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut

  • Mohammad Barkindo said to reach the proposed cut of 1.2 million barrels per day, the effective reduction for member countries was 3.02 percent
  • OPEC seeks to accommodate Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are exempt from any requirement to cut
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Oil producer group OPEC plans to release a table detailing voluntary output cut quotas for its members and allies such as Russia in an effort to shore up prices, OPEC’s secretary-general said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Mohammad Barkindo said to reach the proposed cut of 1.2 million barrels per day, the effective reduction for member countries was 3.02 percent. That is higher than the initially discussed 2.5 percent as OPEC seeks to accommodate Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are exempt from any requirement to cut.
Sources had initially said OPEC would not publish individual quotas.

Topics: OPEC Oil

Related

0
Business & Economy
US energy secretary meets Saudi counterpart after OPEC cuts
0
Business & Economy
Oil prices surge on OPEC deal to cut output by 1.2m barrels

Latest updates

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat
0
OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut
0
London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings
0
Yemeni mother arrives in US to say goodbye to dying son
0
Turkey, Iran hold talks after US Syria announcement
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.