Myanmar forces conduct ‘clearance operations’ after two killed in Rakhine state

An ethnic Rakhine man holds homemade weapons as he walks in front of houses that were burnt during fighting between Buddhist Rakhine and Muslim Rohingya communities in Sittwe June 10, 2012. (Reuters)
  • Myanmar forces are conducting new rounds of “clearance operations” in conflict-hit Rakhine state
  • Myanmar said it was defending itself against Rohingya militants who attacked police posts
YANGON: Myanmar forces are conducting new rounds of “clearance operations” in conflict-hit Rakhine state after four local Buddhists were attacked and two killed, the commander-in-chief’s office said Thursday, with one of the incidents blamed on Rohingya Muslims.
The violence occurred around the evening of December 17 along Pyu Ma creek in northern Rakhine state’s Maungdaw township, the same area where forces waged a bloody crackdown against the Rohingya last year.
More than 720,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after Myanmar launched clearance operations in August 2017, and UN investigators want the country’s top brass prosecuted for genocide for alleged abuses carried out during the expulsion.
Myanmar said it was defending itself against Rohingya militants who attacked police posts and has denied almost all claims of atrocities.
But the commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing’s office said in the statement posted to his official website Thursday that security forces were active again and had been carrying out “area clearance operations along Pyu Ma Creek.”
The post said the activity was sparked after two ethnic Rakhine Buddhist men did not return from fishing and were later found on the creek bank with their throats slit.
On the same day two members of another ethnic Buddhist minority were attacked while fishing along the creek by six men “speaking Bengali language,” but they escaped and were treated at a local hospital.
The post said authorities did not know the identities of the attackers.
Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as one of its national races and refers to them as Bengali to falsely imply they are newly arrived immigrants from Bangladesh.
Tensions are high in northern Rakhine as the government seeks to kickstart a repatriation process but Rohingya in Bangladesh have refused to take part without being guaranteed rights, citizenship and safety.
The Rohingya still in Rakhine are increasingly isolated, and several boats full of men, women and children trying to flee the state have been stopped in recent weeks and turned around.
The minority has long been persecuted and subjected to apartheid-like conditions in Rakhine, with lack of access to health care and freedom of movement curtailed.
Many fear that in their absence Myanmar is changing the landscape of their former homes for good, erasing all signs of their local history.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a chilling warning Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war, saying “it could lead to the destruction of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet.”
Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin pointed at the US intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, Treaty. He said that if the US puts intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will be forced to take countermeasures.
“We are witnessing the breakup of the arms control system,” Putin said, noting the US plan to opt out of the INF Treaty and its reluctance to negotiate the extension of the New START agreement.
He also noted that Western analysts are talking about the possibility of using low-yield nuclear weapons.
“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”
“We will have to ensure our security,” he said. “And they shouldn’t squeak later about us gaining unilateral advantages. We aren’t seeking advantages, we are trying to preserve the balance and ensure our security.”
Putin also emphasized that the US is pondering the use of ballistic missiles with conventional warheads, saying that the launch of such a missile could be mistaken for the launch of a nuclear-tipped one and trigger a global catastrophe.
“If that happens, it could lead to the destruction of the entire civilization and may be even our planet,” he said.
Putin also noted that the US appears to show little interest in extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which expires in 2021.
“You aren’t interested, you don’t need it? OK, we know how to ensure our security,” he said.
On the economy, Putin hailed another year of Russian growth after a previous period of stagnation.
Russia’s gross domestic product is set to grow by 1.8 percent this year, while industrial output has grown faster at 3 percent, he said.
The Russian president noted that the nation’s hard currency reserves have increased from $432 billion at the start of the year to $464 billion now.
The positive statistics follow a difficult period in recent years when Russia’s economy has suffered a combined blow of low oil prices and Western sanctions.
Russia’s economy registered 1.5-percent growth last year following the two-year stagnation.
Putin pledged that the government will create incentives to speed up growth.

