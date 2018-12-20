You are here

Turkey says Syrian Kurdish militants will be buried in ditches

Trump recently pulled out US troops from Syria.
Reuters
  • Donald Trump said he had begun what will be a total withdrawal of US troops from Syria
  • Turkey has said it will launch a military operation soon against the Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria
Reuters
ISTANBUL: Turkey said Kurdish militants east of the Euphrates in Syria “will be buried in their ditches when the time comes,” after President Donald Trump began what will be a total withdrawal of US troops from Syria.
Trump’s decision to pull out completely was confirmed by US officials and is expected in the coming months. The move stunned US lawmakers and allies and upends American policy in the Middle East. For NATO ally Turkey, however, the news is likely to be welcome.
The two countries have long had their relations strained by differences over Syria, where the United States has backed the Syrian Kurdish YPG in the fight against Daesh. Turkey considers the YPG a terrorist group and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
“Now we have Manbij and the east of the Euphrates in front of us. We are working intensively on this subject,” state-owned Anadolu news agency on Thursday reported Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying during a visit to a Qatari-Turkish joint military base in Doha.
“Right now it is being said that some ditches, tunnels were dug in Manbij and to the east of the Euphrates. They can dig tunnels or ditches if they want, they can go underground if they want, when the time and place comes they will buried in the ditches they dug. No one should doubt this.”
It was not clear when Akar was speaking.
President Tayyip Erdogan said this week that Turkey may start a new military operation in Syria at any moment, touting support from Trump even though the Pentagon had issued a stern warning to Ankara.
The Pentagon had said that unilateral military action by any party in northeast Syria, where US forces operate, would be unacceptable.
Turkey has already intervened to sweep YPG and Daesh fighters from territory west of the Euphrates over the past two years. It has not gone east of the river, partly to avoid direct confrontation with US forces. 

Topics: Turkey Syria

'Uneasy' calm in Yemen's Hodeidah after overnight fire: govt source

AFP
‘Uneasy’ calm in Yemen’s Hodeidah after overnight fire: govt source

  • A pro-government official told AFP that four loyalists were wounded on Wednesday night
  • The pro-government forces and the Houthi militia exchanged accusations on Thursday
AFP
DUBAI: The battleground of Hodeidah was calm on Thursday after a minor exchange of fire between the warring parties overnight, a pro-government official said.

Military officials and residents have said that there has been intermittent fighting between loyalists - backed by a Saudi-led coalition - and the Iran-aligned Houthis since a truce in the lifeline Red Sea port city and its surroundings came into force on Tuesday.

A pro-government official told AFP that four loyalists were wounded on Wednesday night.

“The exchange of fire lasted for about half an hour, and there is uneasy calm this morning,” he said.

The official added there has been intermittent fighting on a number of battlefronts in Hodeidah province, including the districts of Hays and Al-Tuhayta.

The pro-government forces and the Houthi militia exchanged accusations on Thursday that the other side was violating the ceasefire agreement reached at talks in Sweden earlier this month.

UN observers are due in Yemen to head up monitoring teams made up of government and Houthi representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the UN-brokered ceasefire, under the auspices of a Redeployment Coordination Committee.

The UN chair of that committee, Patrick Cammaert, convened its first meeting by video conference from New York on Wednesday “to discuss the general outlines of its work, including agreement of a code of conduct”, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

UN chief Antonio Guterres was “breathing down the neck” of officials to make sure the UN observers are deployed as soon as possible, Dujarric said.

He added that Cammaert will head on Thursday to Jordan’s capital Amman, from where he will travel to the Yemeni capital Sanaa and Hodeida.

Brigadier Ahmed Al-Kokbani, a Yemeni government representative on the committee, told AFP that the observers’ meeting with Cammaert covered the bases of the committee’s work.

“Cammaert asked members of the team to work diligently in calming the situation and to reject any violations (of the truce deal),” he said.

The Saudi-led coalition warned Wednesday that the hard-won ceasefire agreement will collapse if Houthi violations persist and the United Nations does not intervene.

The Redeployment Coordination Committee’s observers are due to oversee the withdrawal of the warring parties from Hodeidah, including a militia pullout from the city’s docks that are the point of entry for 80 percent of Yemeni imports and nearly all UN-supervised humanitarian aid.

The committee chair is expected to report to the Security Council on a weekly basis as part of a major diplomatic push that is seen as the best chance yet to end the four-year conflict.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

