The Mediterranean’s deadliest shipwreck just got deadlier

﻿

Updated 20 December 2018
AP
ROME: The quest to trace the identities of all the victims of the Mediterranean’s deadliest migrant shipwreck has instead revealed that the sinking was far deadlier than anyone knew.
One of the investigators, tracing families and survivors in Africa, recently confirmed that the boat that sank in April 2015 carried not 800 people as previously believed, but as many as 1,100 migrants.
When the boat went down, Italy’s government promised to learn what happened and who died. Only 28 passengers survived.
Since that day, Italy and Europe more broadly have turned against migrants, but the two investigators are continuing their work nonetheless. They say they expect a DNA match soon — a single name after nearly four years — and more than 1,000 to go from as many as 20 countries.

3 astronauts return from International Space Station

Updated 20 December 2018
AP
  • The trio has spent 197 days in space
  • The rescue crews will help the crew in their balky space suits leave the capsule and conduct initial medical examination
MOSCOW: Three astronauts returned to Earth Thursday after more than six months aboard the International Space Station.
A Russian Soyuz capsule with NASA’s Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst, of the European Space Agency, landed on the snow-covered steppes in Kazakhstan, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) southeast of the city of Dzhezkazgan. They touched down a minute ahead of schedule at 11:02 a.m. local time Thursday (0502 GMT; 12:02 a.m. EST).
The crew radioed that they were feeling fine. Russian rescue teams in helicopters and all-terrain vehicles rushed to the landing site to extract the astronauts from the capsule charred by a fiery ride through atmosphere.
The trio has spent 197 days in space. It was the first mission for Aunon-Chancellor and Prokopyev, while Gerst flew his second to a total of 362 days in orbit, setting the ESA’s flight duration record.
The rescue crews will help the crew in their balky space suits leave the capsule and conduct initial medical examination. The astronauts will then be flown to the Star City space training center outside Moscow for more thorough check-ups.
NASA astronaut Anne McClain, Russian Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, who have arrived at the station earlier this month, are set to remain in orbit until June.

