Yemeni mother arrives in US to say goodbye to dying son

Swileh is the Yemeni mother who won her fight for a waiver from the Trump administration's travel ban that would allow her to go to California to see her dying 2-year-old son. (AP)
Ali Hassan kissing his dying 2-year-old son Abdullah in a Sacramento hospital. (AP)
The boy's Yemeni mother, blocked by the Trump administration's travel ban, has won her fight for a waiver that would allow her to travel to California to see her son. (AP)
  • Shaima Swileh wore dark glasses as she walked into the arrivals terminal at San Francisco airport
  • Her two-year-old boy Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father, suffers from a rare genetic brain condition
SAN FRANCISCO: A Yemeni mother who was granted a waiver from President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several Muslim majority countries has arrived in the US to say goodbye to her dying toddler son.
Shaima Swileh wore dark glasses as she walked into the arrivals terminal at San Francisco airport Wednesday night. A group of supporters carrying placards greeted her.
Her two-year-old boy Abdullah Hassan, a US citizen like his father, suffers from a rare genetic brain condition and is on life support in a hospital in Oakland, California.
But Swileh had been unable to join him due to Trump’s order barring visitors from six countries including Yemen.
After a tearful televised plea from the boy’s father prompted public outrage, the US embassy in Cairo issued a visa for Swileh, who has been living temporarily in Egypt.
After the waiver was granted, her husband, Ali Hassan, expressed relief and said, “This will allow us to mourn with dignity.”
Hassan said he had been ready to take his son off life support last week after doctors said the case was terminal, with his wife only receiving automated replies when inquiring with US authorities on her visa application.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which is assisting the family, launched a campaign that it said prompted 15,000 emails to elected officials as well as thousands of tweets.
Abdullah’s grandfather earlier told the San Francisco Chronicle that Swileh was crying every day as she wanted to see her son “one last time.”
“To hold him for at least a minute. She’s not going to see him forever,” he said.
Exceptions to Trump’s ban are exceedingly rare. The American Civil Liberties Union, which opposes Trump’s order, said that only two percent of applicants have been granted waivers.
Trump vowed during the 2016 campaign to ban all Muslims from entering the United States, despite constitutional protections of freedom of religion, after a mass shooting in California by a couple of Pakistani descent.
In an executive order that triggered chaos before court challenges and revisions, Trump blocked new visas to nearly all citizens of five Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen — as well as North Korea and some officials from Venezuela.
A divided Supreme Court in June upheld the ban, which it said was within the president’s powers.

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

  • Putin pointed at the US intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces
  • “If that happens, it could lead to the destruction of the entire civilization and may be even our planet,” he said
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a chilling warning Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war, saying “it could lead to the destruction of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet.”
Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin pointed at the US intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, Treaty. He said that if the US puts intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will be forced to take countermeasures.
“We are witnessing the breakup of the arms control system,” Putin said, noting the US plan to opt out of the INF Treaty and its reluctance to negotiate the extension of the New START agreement.
He also noted that Western analysts are talking about the possibility of using low-yield nuclear weapons.
“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”
“We will have to ensure our security,” he said. “And they shouldn’t squeak later about us gaining unilateral advantages. We aren’t seeking advantages, we are trying to preserve the balance and ensure our security.”
Putin also emphasized that the US is pondering the use of ballistic missiles with conventional warheads, saying that the launch of such a missile could be mistaken for the launch of a nuclear-tipped one and trigger a global catastrophe.
“If that happens, it could lead to the destruction of the entire civilization and may be even our planet,” he said.
Putin also noted that the US appears to show little interest in extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which expires in 2021.
“You aren’t interested, you don’t need it? OK, we know how to ensure our security,” he said.
On the economy, Putin hailed another year of Russian growth after a previous period of stagnation.
Russia’s gross domestic product is set to grow by 1.8 percent this year, while industrial output has grown faster at 3 percent, he said.
The Russian president noted that the nation’s hard currency reserves have increased from $432 billion at the start of the year to $464 billion now.
The positive statistics follow a difficult period in recent years when Russia’s economy has suffered a combined blow of low oil prices and Western sanctions.
Russia’s economy registered 1.5-percent growth last year following the two-year stagnation.
Putin pledged that the government will create incentives to speed up growth.

