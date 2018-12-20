You are here

OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut

Sources had initially said OPEC would not publish individual quotas. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 December 2018
Reuters
OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut

  • Mohammad Barkindo said to reach the proposed cut of 1.2 million barrels per day, the effective reduction for member countries was 3.02 percent
  • OPEC seeks to accommodate Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are exempt from any requirement to cut
Updated 20 December 2018
Reuters
LONDON: Oil producer group OPEC plans to release a table detailing voluntary output cut quotas for its members and allies such as Russia in an effort to shore up prices, OPEC’s secretary-general said in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Mohammad Barkindo said to reach the proposed cut of 1.2 million barrels per day, the effective reduction for member countries was 3.02 percent. That is higher than the initially discussed 2.5 percent as OPEC seeks to accommodate Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are exempt from any requirement to cut.
Sources had initially said OPEC would not publish individual quotas.

UK retail sales boosted by Black Friday

Updated 20 December 2018
AFP
UK retail sales boosted by Black Friday

  • Total sales jumped 1.4 percent compared to October
Updated 20 December 2018
AFP
London: British retail sales rebounded strongly in November as shoppers bagged Black Friday bargains, official data showed on Thursday.
Total sales jumped 1.4 percent compared to October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) calculated, with non-food items helped by heavy price discounts.
That beat analysts’ consensus forecast for a modest 0.3-percent increase.
“Retailers reported strong growth on the month due to Black Friday promotions in November,” the ONS said in a statement.
On so-called Black Friday, retailers slash the cost of certain items at the start of the festive period to try and add sparkle to their Christmas performance.
Black Friday took place this year on November 23.

