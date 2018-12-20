You are here

  • Home
  • Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat
﻿

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

Putin said that if the US puts intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will be forced to take countermeasures. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
0

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat

  • Putin pointed at the US intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces
  • “If that happens, it could lead to the destruction of the entire civilization and may be even our planet,” he said
Updated 16 sec ago
AP
0

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a chilling warning Thursday about the rising threat of a nuclear war, saying “it could lead to the destruction of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet.”
Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin pointed at the US intention to withdraw from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces, or INF, Treaty. He said that if the US puts intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will be forced to take countermeasures.
“We are witnessing the breakup of the arms control system,” Putin said, noting the US plan to opt out of the INF Treaty and its reluctance to negotiate the extension of the New START agreement.
He also noted that Western analysts are talking about the possibility of using low-yield nuclear weapons.
“There is a trend of lowering the threshold” of using nuclear weapons, Putin said. “Lowering the threshold could lead to a global nuclear catastrophe.”
“We will have to ensure our security,” he said. “And they shouldn’t squeak later about us gaining unilateral advantages. We aren’t seeking advantages, we are trying to preserve the balance and ensure our security.”
Putin also emphasized that the US is pondering the use of ballistic missiles with conventional warheads, saying that the launch of such a missile could be mistaken for the launch of a nuclear-tipped one and trigger a global catastrophe.
“If that happens, it could lead to the destruction of the entire civilization and may be even our planet,” he said.
Putin also noted that the US appears to show little interest in extending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, which expires in 2021.
“You aren’t interested, you don’t need it? OK, we know how to ensure our security,” he said.
On the economy, Putin hailed another year of Russian growth after a previous period of stagnation.
Russia’s gross domestic product is set to grow by 1.8 percent this year, while industrial output has grown faster at 3 percent, he said.
The Russian president noted that the nation’s hard currency reserves have increased from $432 billion at the start of the year to $464 billion now.
The positive statistics follow a difficult period in recent years when Russia’s economy has suffered a combined blow of low oil prices and Western sanctions.
Russia’s economy registered 1.5-percent growth last year following the two-year stagnation.
Putin pledged that the government will create incentives to speed up growth.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Russia

Related

0
World
Japan to buy more US-made stealth jets, radar to counter China, Russia
0
World
US imposes fresh sanctions on Russian intelligence agents

London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings

Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings

  • There have been occasional reports of drones nearly hitting commercial airliners in the London area in recent years
  • Gatwick is a busy airport 27 miles south of central London
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
0

LONDON: London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut while police and airport officials investigate reports that drones were flying in the area of the airfield.
Passengers traveling Thursday were advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.
Gatwick first closed Wednesday night at around 9 p.m. (2100 GMT) when drones were sighted. It reopened at around 3 a.m. (0300 GMT) Thursday morning but shut down again in 45 minutes when drones were spotted.
Many incoming flights have been diverted to other destinations in Britain and continental Europe. The disruption is having a ripple effect on air travel as cancelations mount.
The drone sighting came near the height of the busy Christmas travel season.
Gatwick is a busy airport 27 miles south of central London.

Topics: Gatwick Airport London

Related

0
World
London Gatwick airport steps up security after Brussels attacks
0
Business & Economy
Gatwick Airport attacks Heathrow expansion report

Latest updates

Putin issues chilling warning on rising nuclear war threat
0
OPEC to release country quotas for oil output cut
0
London’s Gatwick Airport remains shut due to drone sightings
0
Yemeni mother arrives in US to say goodbye to dying son
0
Turkey, Iran hold talks after US Syria announcement
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.