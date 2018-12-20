You are here

At least six killed as thousands protest against price rises in Sudan

A bonfire is lit along the street during protests against price increases in Atbara, Nile River state in northeastern Sudan December 20, 2018. (Reuters)
A bonfire is lit along the street during protests against price increases in Atbara, Nile River state in northeastern Sudan December 20, 2018. (Reuters)
A bonfire is lit along the street during protests against price increases in Atbara, Nile River state in northeastern Sudan December 20, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 20 December 2018
Reuters
At least six killed as thousands protest against price rises in Sudan

  • Thousands of protesters in Atbara city in northeastern Sudan rallied against rising food prices and corruption
  • Economic conditions in Sudan have deteriorated sharply in recent months
Updated 20 December 2018
Reuters
KHARTOUM: At least six people were killed in eastern Sudan as thousands took to the streets across the country on Thursday protesting against soaring prices, with some calling for the overthrow of President Omar Al-Bashir, officials and witnesses said.
A student and another demonstrator died during violent protests in Al-Qadarif, the city’s independent MP, Mubarak Al-Nur, said. Police also fired teargas at around 500 people in the capital Khartoum, some of them chanting: “The people want the fall of the regime.”

A state of emergency was declared in the eastern Sudanese city of Al-Qadarif on Thursday, an official said, after at least two people were killed in protests against soaring prices.
A curfew was also imposed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. local time, the city's commissioner said. A state of emergency and curfew were also declared in the northeastern city of Atbara after protests there on Wednesday.
Further north, in Dongola, protesters set fire to the local offices of Bashir’s ruling National Congress Party, witnesses said. To the northeast, protesters hiding their faces behind scarves came out for a second day in Atbara, chanting “freedom,” video footage showed. Car tires were set alight.
There was no immediate comment from the government.
They were among the worst protests since crowds came out against cuts to state subsidies in 2013, when again many called for a new government — a rare act in a state dominated by the army and security services.
Public anger has been building over price rises, inflation and other economic hardships — including a doubling in the cost of bread this year and limits on bank withdrawals.
Sudan’s economy has struggled to recover from the loss of three quarters of its oil output — its main source of foreign currency — since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking most of the oilfields.
The United States lifted 20-year-old trade sanctions on Sudan a year ago. But many investors have continued to shun a country still listed by Washington as a state sponsor of terrorism, whose president is wanted by the International Criminal Court over charges of masterminding genocide in Darfur — charges he dismisses.
The latest violence erupted in Atbara on Wednesday, where local authorities declared a state of emergency after crowds set fire to the ruling party’s office there.
“I went out to protest because life has stopped in Atbara,” said a 36-year-old man who asked not to be named.
He said he had not been able to find any bread in the shops for four days.
“Life has stopped”
“Prices have increased and I have still not been able to withdraw my November salary ... because of the liquidity crisis. These are difficult conditions that we can’t live with, and the government doesn’t care about us,” he told Reuters.
Economic conditions in Sudan have deteriorated sharply in recent months.
At 69 percent, Sudan’s inflation rate is among the world’s highest. Severe shortages have forced people to queue at bakeries and petrol stations.
In September, Bashir dissolved his government, citing Sudan’s “state of distress and frustration”, and slashed the number of ministries by a third cut costs.
In October, Sudan sharply devalued its currency after the government asked a body of banks and money changers to set the exchange rate on a daily basis.
The move led to further price increases and a liquidity crunch, while the gap between the official and black market rates has continued to widen.
“The protests began peacefully and then turned to violence and vandalism (on Wednesday),” Hatem Al-Wassilah, governor of Nile River state, which includes Atbara, told Sudania 24 TV.
“The situation in Al-Qadarif has become dangerous and the protests have developed to include fires and theft and it’s now out of control,” its independent MP, Mubarak Al-Nur, said. He said one of the protesters who died was his relative.
Bashir took power in a military-backed coup in 1989. Lawmakers this month backed a constitutional amendment to extend term limits that would have required him to step down in 2020. 

Topics: Sudan Protests corruption economic hardship

Trump: ‘US is not the Middle East’s policeman’

Donald Trump said the US is getting nothing but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
Trump: 'US is not the Middle East's policeman'

  • Trump’s announcement on Wednesday took US allies, politicians and military chiefs by surprise
  • “We’ve won against Daesh. We’ve beaten them and we’ve beaten them badly”
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
The US will not police the Middle East and it was time for Russia, Iran and the Assad regime in Syria to play a greater role in fighting Daesh, Donald Trump said on Thursday.

The US president was expanding on his decision to withdraw America’s 2,000 remaining troops from northern Syria, where they have been combating the militant group alongside an alliance of Kurdish militias.

Trump’s announcement on Wednesday took US allies, politicians and military chiefs by surprise, but he said on Thursday it had been his aim since he was elected two years ago.

“We’ve won against Daesh. We’ve beaten them and we’ve beaten them badly. We’ve taken back the land. And now it’s time for our troops to come back home,” he said.

“Does the USA want to be the policeman of the Middle East, getting nothing but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? It’s time for others to finally fight.”

The president also attacked US Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham for putting American lives at risk in Syria, after the senator branded Trump’s claim that Daesh had been defeated as “fake news” and called the pull out “disastrous.”

“So hard to believe that Lindsey Graham would be against saving soldier lives & billions of $$$,” the president wrote on Twitter, adding: “why are we fighting for our enemy, Syria, by staying & killing ISIS for them, Russia, Iran & other locals? Time to focus on our Country & bring our youth back home where they belong!”

France and Britain pledged on Thursday to keep their forces in the region, and warned that, contrary to Trump’s claim that Daesh had been defeated, the fight was far from over.

“We remain committed to the global coalition and the campaign to deny Daesh territory and ensure its enduring defeat,” a spokesman for Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May said.

French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said: “It’s true that the coalition has made significant progress in Syria, but this fight continues, and we will continue it.”

Trump did not address the air campaign against Daesh targets. Pentagon spokeswoman Rebecca Rebarich said airstrikes would continue while American soldiers were in Syria, but not necessarily after they leave.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the US withdrawal, and said Trump was right to do so.

The main losers are expected to be Kurdish militias in northern Syria. Turkey views many of them as terrorists and has long threatened military action, but the US presence has provided a measure of protection.

“A military operation can now be done with more ease and less risk given that there won’t be an issue of a confrontation with US troops,” Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat who chairs the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“But Ankara may also decide to allow the Assad regime to establish its control over this territory, and ensure that it does not represent a security threat to Turkey.”

 

Topics: Syria Donald Trump

