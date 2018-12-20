You are here

UN report finds women migrants in Libya often face gang rape

File photo showing a United Nations logo on a glass door in the Assembly Building at the United Nations headquarters. (Reuters)
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
UN report finds women migrants in Libya often face gang rape

  • a new report from the UN support mission in Libya turned up “unimaginable horrors” among migrants who seek to reach Europe through largely lawless Libya
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
GENEVA: The United Nations says interviews of migrants who passed through Libya show that the “overwhelming majority” of women and older girls reported being gang-raped by traffickers or witnessed others taken away to be abused.
The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said a new report issued Thursday along with the UN support mission in Libya turned up “unimaginable horrors” among migrants who seek to reach Europe through largely lawless Libya.
The report covers January 2017 to August 2018.
A statement said investigators pulled together 1,300 first-hand accounts for report detailing “a terrible litany of violations and abuses committed by a range of state officials, armed groups, smugglers and traffickers against migrants and refugees.”
Those included unlawful killings, torture, arbitrary detention, gang rape, slavery, forced labor and extortion.

Topics: United Nations (UN) Libya migrants Abused women sexual abuse

Australian PM Morrison visits troops in Iraq

Morrison canceled a planned visit to Afghanistan on the advice of the defense force chief. (AP)
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
Australian PM Morrison visits troops in Iraq

  • “I understand it’s a sacrifice. I understand it’s a big thing to be away from your family at this time of year”
Updated 20 December 2018
AP
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a pre-Christmas visit to hundreds of troops in Iraq, telling them he wanted to say thank you from “one Australian to another.”

But Morrison canceled a planned visit to Afghanistan on the advice of the defense force chief due to operational security reasons.

Morrison traveled to Iraq on Wednesday to meet special forces soldiers and other Australian military personnel who are training the Iraqi Army to combat the Islamic State group. It was the conservative prime minister’s first visit to the Middle East since he took the top job in August.

“I understand it’s a sacrifice. I understand it’s a big thing to be away from your family at this time of year,” Morrison told troops at the Taji military complex north of Baghdad. “And that’s why I’ve decided to come just to say ‘thank you’ from one Australian to another.”

Morrison broke bread with hundreds of soldiers across Iraq from before dawn until after dark. He stressed that he would honor their contributions long after their active service ended.

He said that for many troops, it would be the first Christmas away from their families and friends, while others had endured the tyranny of distance before.

“On behalf of my family, to you and your families, I want to say thank you very much for your service,” Morrison said. “But I also want to thank you as a prime minister, as the leader of the government, as a member of the Australian Parliament, on behalf of our entire nation.”

There are currently about 800 Australian soldiers deployed in Iraq, including about 300 who are involved in Task Force Taji.

Topics: Australia Iraq

