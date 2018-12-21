You are here

  • Home
  • Committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence approves ‘urgent solutions’
﻿

Committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence approves ‘urgent solutions’

Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

Committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence approves ‘urgent solutions’

  • The special committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence services was formed in response to the Jamal Khashoggi murder
  • A new legal department will review intelligence operations and make sure they comply with international laws and human rights
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: A special committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence services in response to the Jamal Khashoggi murder has approved a series of “urgent solutions.”

The committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the creation of a strategy and development department  to ensure operations are “in line with both the General Intelligence Presidency's strategy and the National Security Strategy.”
A new legal department will review intelligence operations and make sure they comply with international laws and human rights.
And a body will also be set up to evaluate and review intelligence operations.

Competent agents for operations will now be selected by an intelligence activity committee, which will also review operations.
The restructuring was ordered by King Salman after the murder in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Khashoggi on October.
He was killed in the Kingdom’s consulate by a “rogue operation” in a botched attempt to repatriate him, Saudi prosecutors said.
The ministerial committee was formed to restructure the General Intelligence Presidency, “update its statute and regulations, delineate its powers, and evaluate the procedures, methods, and authorities regulating its work,” a statement on SPA said.
The committee is also looking at the chain of command and hierarchy to “guarantees proper functioning and assignment of responsibilities.”

 

Topics: Jamal Khashoggi Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet refuses politicization of Khashoggi murder in Istanbul
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Justice for Khashoggi is a Saudi demand before it is an international one

Saudi Arabia's Winter at Tantora festival gets underway at Al-Ula

Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia's Winter at Tantora festival gets underway at Al-Ula

  • Festival visitors will be able to experience a range of activities including a celebration of the winter planting season
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for the Governorate of Al-Ula on Thursday launched the Winter at Tantora cultural festival in the presence of Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture.

During a series of themed weekend events, festival visitors will be able to experience a range of activities including a celebration of the winter planting season and weekly cultural events.

The new Maraya platform, which was built as the festival's main center, was opened during the opening ceremony. The platform will host eight international artists, including Mohamed Abdo, Andrea Bocelli and a virtual performance by Um Kulthum, over the course of seven weeks in the winter.

Winter at Tantora features other experiences such as, a souq featuring local crafts, a sculpture trail of temporary art installations, and pop-up restaurants and food trucks. Also, several excursions were planned for visitors to see the most that Al-Ula has to offer.

The festival will continue until the Feb. 9, and includes several activities inspired by the heritage of Al-Ula, which is considered a main archeological site in the north of the Arabian Peninsula and the meeting point of many past civilizations.

 

Topics: Al-Ula Winter at Tantora Festival

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman inaugurates 33rd Janadriyah festival
0
Saudi Arabia
Henna art a big hit among Janadriyah’s female visitors

Latest updates

Committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence approves ‘urgent solutions’
0
Saudi Arabia's Winter at Tantora festival gets underway at Al-Ula
0
Arabic Language Day celebrated at KSA embassies
0
Trump: ‘US is not the Middle East’s policeman’
0
Oil tumbles to lowest in a year on Fed hike
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.