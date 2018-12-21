Committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence approves ‘urgent solutions’

JEDDAH: A special committee to reform Saudi Arabia’s intelligence services in response to the Jamal Khashoggi murder has approved a series of “urgent solutions.”

The committee chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the creation of a strategy and development department to ensure operations are “in line with both the General Intelligence Presidency's strategy and the National Security Strategy.”

A new legal department will review intelligence operations and make sure they comply with international laws and human rights.

And a body will also be set up to evaluate and review intelligence operations.

Competent agents for operations will now be selected by an intelligence activity committee, which will also review operations.

The restructuring was ordered by King Salman after the murder in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Khashoggi on October.

He was killed in the Kingdom’s consulate by a “rogue operation” in a botched attempt to repatriate him, Saudi prosecutors said.

The ministerial committee was formed to restructure the General Intelligence Presidency, “update its statute and regulations, delineate its powers, and evaluate the procedures, methods, and authorities regulating its work,” a statement on SPA said.

The committee is also looking at the chain of command and hierarchy to “guarantees proper functioning and assignment of responsibilities.”