Santiago Solari keeping Real Madrid feet on the ground for Al-Ain Club World final

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Kashima Antlers. (Reuters)
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates scoring a goal against Kashima Antlers. (Reuters)
Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale (L) celebrates his goal with teammates during the semi final football match of the FIFA Club World Cup. (AFP)
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
Santiago Solari keeping Real Madrid feet on the ground for Al-Ain Club World final

Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Having seen his team cruise past Kashima Antlers on Wednesday to reach the Club World Cup final, Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari is determined to keep his players’ feet firmly on the ground ahead of tomorrow’s final with the UAE club Al-Ain.
Gareth Bales’ 11-minute hat-trick was enough to see off Kashima Antlers of Japan in Abu Dhabi, with Los Blancos making much easier work of the Asian champions than in their encounter with the Japanese team in 2016’s final.
“All the players were focussed and we will need to do it again (in the final),” the Argentine said after the match.
“We don’t have a lot of time, less than our rivals do in fact. We will have to look at the basic aspects of (Al-Ain’s) game and pick up our energy levels.
“In the Club World Cup, you cannot dwell on surprises. We went into this game with our heads screwed on we will need do it all over again.
“It is difficult to qualify for this tournament, we are taking it seriously,” he added.
“I am not worried about Al-Ain, but I expect good competition from them.
“They were able to beat the club from New Zealand and River Plate, and now they are in the final. We will have to be as competitive as today to win the trophy. “At this level there are no bad or regular teams, all the teams are good and excellent.”
Welshman Bale scored his first goal against Kashima just before the half-time break, and he added two more quickly after the interval to put the game beyond the Japanese.
And Solari was gushing about his midfielder’s performance on the night.
“He blew everything out of the water — the lights, the nets, the stands.
“He had a spellbinding match, and showed who he is and what he is capable of. We are thrilled for him and now he needs to rest up and do it all again in the next match.
“Gareth gave his best, but has already given joy to Real Madrid fans. He has done it with his goals, which is what wins you football matches.
“Goals dominate football and Gareth knows how to score them. We hope he can continue to do it in every game, it is hard for him to score three goals each game, but he always gives his all.”
Solari also reserved praise for Brazilian defender Marcelo after the game, who he said did a “superb job” bombing forward on the left-hand side.
“It’s bound to have been an irregular season with all the injuries. He needs a bit of continuity to play his way back into form.
“I don’t think this is the best we’ve seen from Marcelo, he played very well, but I hope he’s even better in the final. He’s a wonderful player and he has to keep pushing himself, both going forward and in defense, and I’ll make sure he does.
There is one injury worry for Madrid in tomorrow’s game — Marco Asensio, who came on to replace Bale but 15 minutes after doing so, was back on the sidelines once more after picking up an injury.
Asensio picked up another strain to the same area that he hurt against Rayo Vallecano and quickly asked to be replaced in order to avoid causing further damage
“These things happen. There was nothing wrong with him, he came on and played until he couldn’t go on. We’ll look at what he’s got and hope it’s nothing serious. He’s an important player and it’s a shame he had to come off,” Solari said.

Liverpool can match the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal, says Dejan Lovren

Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
Liverpool can match the 'Invincibles' of Arsenal, says Dejan Lovren

  • Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point clear of defending champions Manchester City
  • Liverpool have not won the English top-flight since 1990
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
LONDON: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said on Thursday he believes the Premier League leaders can go through the whole season unbeaten, matching the achievement of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in the 2003-04 season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point clear of defending champions Manchester City after 14 wins and three draws from 17 games.
“Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season,” said Lovren, buoyed by Sunday’s victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, which resulted in the sacking of their manager Jose Mourinho.
“Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it. Arsenal did it before so why not?“
Liverpool have not won the English top-flight since 1990, but could extend their lead over Pep Guardiola’s City to four points with a win at Wolves on Friday.
Lovren knows their title rivals have few weaknesses and the outcome of the season will most likely come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.
“I’m not sure that they have any weaknesses,” he added.
“Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead.”
Liverpool will be buoyed by the news that James Milner should be back to boost the ranks for the Reds.
The club’s vice-captain missed out at Anfield in the victory over United as a precautionary measure due a minor muscle issue.
But Milner returned to training alongside his teammates on Tuesday and told the club’s official website: “I just had a bit of a sensation in my hamstring at the end of the Napoli game and made the decision, the manager made the decision (to miss Sunday’s game).
“It was the right thing not to risk me at the weekend, so hopefully I’ll be fine for the next game.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is not expected to make a return due to an injury he sustained against Napoli in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp hopeful the defender will return again after Christmas.
Assessing the threat of Wolves, who sit seventh in the Premier League table and only need a point to sneak into the top six ahead of Saturday’s matches, Klopp said: “We have to be really strong, we know that. It will be a really interesting game.
“They have changed system a few times, so that will be interesting as well, how they do that. We have to be ready for everything.”
Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves are “ready” to welcome the league leaders to Molineux.
“It’s a big challenge for us,” he said. “We are OK, we are prepared. We require a lot, it’s a fantastic team, a fantastic manager — what a game.”
Wolves will be without their influential forward Diogo Jota for the game after the Portuguese was forced off at half-time against Bournemouth last weekend with a hamstring injury.
“For (the game), Jota is impossible. Hopefully he’ll be back soon,” said Espirito Santo.

