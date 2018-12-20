You are here

  • Home
  • Chris Froome among top names confirmed for inaugural UAE Tour event
﻿

Chris Froome among top names confirmed for inaugural UAE Tour event

Reigning Tour de France and six-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome will headline the inaugural UAE Tour in February. (AFP/Getty)
Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
0

Chris Froome among top names confirmed for inaugural UAE Tour event

Updated 20 December 2018
Arab News
0

ABU DHABI: Reigning Tour de France and six-time Grand Tour winner Chris Froome will headline the inaugural UAE Tour in February.
The UAE Tour, which is the result of a merger between the Dubai Tour and Abu Dhabi Tour, includes seven stages across all seven emirates of the UAE, covers a distance of 1,090 kilometers and an elevation gain of 4,500 meters.
It will be the first time Froome has competed in the emirates, and the Team Sky rider is set to go head-to-head with his Bahrain–Merida rival Vincenzo Nibali, who has won four Grand Tour titles.
Speaking in a video clip at the tour’s unveiling at YasMarina Circuit on Thursday, Froome said: “The UAE Tour would be a fantastic world event, with team time trial and two uphill finishes as well, it will be a nice way to start the season.
“I very much looking forward to that race,” the British rider added.
Other riders confirmed for the event include Dutchman Tom Dumoulin — last year’s Abu Dhabi Tour winner and UCI Road World Champion — and the Spaniard Alejandro Valverde, who was 2018’s most successful rider and this year’s Dubai Tour winner.
In his own video message, Dumoulin said: “It is a very nice race especially at the beginning of the year, and it is good to relax and go through a competitive race, I liked the Abu Dhabi Tour and I think it will be exactly how the UAE Tour will be. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Topics: cycling UAE Abu Dhabi Dubai Chris Froome

Related

Special 0
Sport
Chris Froome failed drug test latest in long line for sorry sport
0
Saudi Arabia
Cycling in Jeddah: Saudi women embrace change

Liverpool can match the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal, says Dejan Lovren

Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
0

Liverpool can match the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal, says Dejan Lovren

  • Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point clear of defending champions Manchester City
  • Liverpool have not won the English top-flight since 1990
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
0

LONDON: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said on Thursday he believes the Premier League leaders can go through the whole season unbeaten, matching the achievement of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in the 2003-04 season.
Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point clear of defending champions Manchester City after 14 wins and three draws from 17 games.
“Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season,” said Lovren, buoyed by Sunday’s victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, which resulted in the sacking of their manager Jose Mourinho.
“Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it. Arsenal did it before so why not?“
Liverpool have not won the English top-flight since 1990, but could extend their lead over Pep Guardiola’s City to four points with a win at Wolves on Friday.
Lovren knows their title rivals have few weaknesses and the outcome of the season will most likely come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.
“I’m not sure that they have any weaknesses,” he added.
“Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead.”
Liverpool will be buoyed by the news that James Milner should be back to boost the ranks for the Reds.
The club’s vice-captain missed out at Anfield in the victory over United as a precautionary measure due a minor muscle issue.
But Milner returned to training alongside his teammates on Tuesday and told the club’s official website: “I just had a bit of a sensation in my hamstring at the end of the Napoli game and made the decision, the manager made the decision (to miss Sunday’s game).
“It was the right thing not to risk me at the weekend, so hopefully I’ll be fine for the next game.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is not expected to make a return due to an injury he sustained against Napoli in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp hopeful the defender will return again after Christmas.
Assessing the threat of Wolves, who sit seventh in the Premier League table and only need a point to sneak into the top six ahead of Saturday’s matches, Klopp said: “We have to be really strong, we know that. It will be a really interesting game.
“They have changed system a few times, so that will be interesting as well, how they do that. We have to be ready for everything.”
Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves are “ready” to welcome the league leaders to Molineux.
“It’s a big challenge for us,” he said. “We are OK, we are prepared. We require a lot, it’s a fantastic team, a fantastic manager — what a game.”
Wolves will be without their influential forward Diogo Jota for the game after the Portuguese was forced off at half-time against Bournemouth last weekend with a hamstring injury.
“For (the game), Jota is impossible. Hopefully he’ll be back soon,” said Espirito Santo.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Premier league Dejan Lovren Manchester city

Related

0
Sport
Liverpool return to top of the table with 3-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United
0
Sport
Virgil van Dijk claims Napoli win can act as springboard to Champions League glory for Liverpool

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: City of Beginnings
0
New Sri Lanka Cabinet vows to speed up national reconciliation
0
After a tumultuous year, Afghans face yet more uncertainty in 2019
0
TheFace: Enji A. Al-Ghazzawi, Executive Vice President of Operations, Riyadh Bank
0
Saudi diplomat receives outgoing Austrian ambassador
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.