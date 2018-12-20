Chris Froome among top names confirmed for inaugural UAE Tour event

Liverpool can match the ‘Invincibles’ of Arsenal, says Dejan Lovren

LONDON: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren said on Thursday he believes the Premier League leaders can go through the whole season unbeaten, matching the achievement of Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in the 2003-04 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are one point clear of defending champions Manchester City after 14 wins and three draws from 17 games.

“Hopefully we can be unbeaten until the end of the season,” said Lovren, buoyed by Sunday’s victory over arch-rivals Manchester United, which resulted in the sacking of their manager Jose Mourinho.

“Of course it will be a challenge but this is what we want, this is why we came here to Liverpool, because we know we can do it. Arsenal did it before so why not?“

Liverpool have not won the English top-flight since 1990, but could extend their lead over Pep Guardiola’s City to four points with a win at Wolves on Friday.

Lovren knows their title rivals have few weaknesses and the outcome of the season will most likely come down to who makes the fewest mistakes.

“I’m not sure that they have any weaknesses,” he added.

“Last year they won by 19 points. They know how to manage even when they lose. They also lost one or two games last year and still they managed to be 19 points ahead.”

Liverpool will be buoyed by the news that James Milner should be back to boost the ranks for the Reds.

The club’s vice-captain missed out at Anfield in the victory over United as a precautionary measure due a minor muscle issue.

But Milner returned to training alongside his teammates on Tuesday and told the club’s official website: “I just had a bit of a sensation in my hamstring at the end of the Napoli game and made the decision, the manager made the decision (to miss Sunday’s game).

“It was the right thing not to risk me at the weekend, so hopefully I’ll be fine for the next game.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, is not expected to make a return due to an injury he sustained against Napoli in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp hopeful the defender will return again after Christmas.

Assessing the threat of Wolves, who sit seventh in the Premier League table and only need a point to sneak into the top six ahead of Saturday’s matches, Klopp said: “We have to be really strong, we know that. It will be a really interesting game.

“They have changed system a few times, so that will be interesting as well, how they do that. We have to be ready for everything.”

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said Wolves are “ready” to welcome the league leaders to Molineux.

“It’s a big challenge for us,” he said. “We are OK, we are prepared. We require a lot, it’s a fantastic team, a fantastic manager — what a game.”

Wolves will be without their influential forward Diogo Jota for the game after the Portuguese was forced off at half-time against Bournemouth last weekend with a hamstring injury.

“For (the game), Jota is impossible. Hopefully he’ll be back soon,” said Espirito Santo.