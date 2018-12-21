Arabic Language Day celebrated at KSA embassies

JEDDAH: The Saudi Cultural Mission in Sudan, in cooperation with the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for the Arabic Language, celebrated World Arabic Language Day in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar and a number of specialists in the Arabic language.

Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Harkan, Saudi Arabia’s cultural attaché in Sudan, stressed how keen the Kingdom’s leaders are to preserve the Arabic language.

Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami, cultural attaché of the Saudi Embassy in Egypt, held a seminar reviewing the steps the Kingdom has taken toward achieving those goals.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan met with a number of Saudi writers and intellectuals in Riyadh.

During the meeting, he addressed the most important issues facing artists, writers and other intellectuals in the Kingdom.