Arabic Language Day celebrated at KSA embassies

Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan met with a number of Saudi writers and intellectuals in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
  • Arabic is a language with rich history that is spoken by 422 million native speakers and used by about 1.5 billion Muslims around the world including UNESCO’s 22-member states
Arab News
JEDDAH: The Saudi Cultural Mission in Sudan, in cooperation with the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for the Arabic Language, celebrated World Arabic Language Day in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Ali bin Hassan Jaafar and a number of specialists in the Arabic language.
Dr. Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Harkan, Saudi Arabia’s cultural attaché in Sudan, stressed how keen the Kingdom’s leaders are to preserve the Arabic language.
Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Nami, cultural attaché of the Saudi Embassy in Egypt, held a seminar reviewing the steps the Kingdom has taken toward achieving those goals.
Meanwhile, Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan met with a number of Saudi writers and intellectuals in Riyadh.
During the meeting, he addressed the most important issues facing artists, writers and other intellectuals in the Kingdom.

Topics: World arabic language day Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results

Saudi Ambassador to the United States Prince Khaled bin Salman. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Afghan peace talks held in the United Arab Emirates will yield “very positive results by the beginning of next year,” the Saudi ambassador to Washington said on Thursday, adding to hopes of progress to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
Khalid bin Salman added on his Twitter account that the talks were productive and would “help promote intra-Afghan dialogue toward ending the conflict.”
The US special envoy for Afghan peace talks, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to meet government leaders following his discussions with Taliban representatives in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Salman Saudi Arabia

