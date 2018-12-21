FaceOf: Maj. Dr. Sulaiman bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Head of KSA’s General Directorate of Armed Forces Medical Services

Maj. Dr. Sulaiman bin Mohammed Al-Malik has served as the director general of the General Directorate of Armed Forces Medical Services since 2014.

Having received a degree in military sciences from King Abdulaziz Military Academy in Riyadh in 1976, he later obtained a degree in economics and management from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah in 1979.

He went on to complete a master’s degree in business administration in 1983, and later earned his PhD in strategic business administration in 1989.

Graduation

Following his graduation, Al-Malik joined the Royal Saudi Air Defense, based in Tabuk, for three years, before moving to Riyadh in 1978 to join the Royal Saudi Land Forces.

In Riyadh, he became the officer of planning and programs at the army’s Department of Planning and Budget while continuing his postgraduate studies.

He saw service in the allied liberation of Kuwait in 1990, serving as the assistant commander of an armored infantry battalion in the 4th Armored Brigade.

In 2007, he was promoted to director general of the General Directorate of Retired Armed Forces Personnel, and became the representative of the Defense Ministry on the Higher Committee for Upgrading the Civil and Military Pension Systems.

He later went on to chair the Armed Forces Management Commission in 2012.