Saudi diplomat receives outgoing Austrian ambassador

RIYADH: Dr. Nizar Madani, minister of state for Foreign Affairs, received Gregor Koessler, outgoing Austrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday and wished him future success in his career.

Madani expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the ambassador to strengthen Austria’s relations and bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

During a recent meeting in Riyadh, Koessler called on Austrian companies to ensure their “local presence” in Saudi Arabia for intensive contacts and for doing business

The networking lunch in April was attended by several Saudi businessmen and members of the Austrian business mission.

“The new Austrian government is business-friendly, and hence more cooperation and collaboration in various sectors are expected,” said Ambassador Koessler.

The companies in the mission were specialized in medical technologies, energy and solar energy, railway, air conditioning, engineering services, transport, data management systems, electromechanical equipment and water treatment.