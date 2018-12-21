You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi diplomat receives outgoing Austrian ambassador
﻿

Saudi diplomat receives outgoing Austrian ambassador

Dr. Nizar Madani, minister of state for foreign affairs, receives Gregor Koessler, outgoing Austrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
0

Saudi diplomat receives outgoing Austrian ambassador

  • Madani expressed his appreciation for Koessler’s efforts to strengthen Austria’s relations with the Kingdom
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Dr. Nizar Madani, minister of state for Foreign Affairs, received Gregor Koessler, outgoing Austrian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, on Thursday and wished him future success in his career. 

Madani expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by the ambassador to strengthen Austria’s relations and bilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

During a recent meeting in Riyadh, Koessler called on Austrian companies to ensure their “local presence” in Saudi Arabia for intensive contacts and for doing business

The networking lunch in April was attended by several Saudi businessmen and members of the Austrian business mission.

“The new Austrian government is business-friendly, and hence more cooperation and collaboration in various sectors are expected,” said Ambassador Koessler.

The companies in the mission were specialized in medical technologies, energy and solar energy, railway, air conditioning, engineering services, transport, data management systems, electromechanical equipment and water treatment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Austria

Related

0
World
Austrian court rejects Iraqis’ appeal against rape sentences

Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results

Saudi Ambassador to the United States Prince Khaled bin Salman. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Afghan peace talks held in the United Arab Emirates will yield “very positive results by the beginning of next year,” the Saudi ambassador to Washington said on Thursday, adding to hopes of progress to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.
Khalid bin Salman added on his Twitter account that the talks were productive and would “help promote intra-Afghan dialogue toward ending the conflict.”
The US special envoy for Afghan peace talks, Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to meet government leaders following his discussions with Taliban representatives in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Salman Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman: We will always be committed to ‘our brothers in Yemen’
Update 0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman: I never told Khashoggi to travel to Turkey

Latest updates

Fear grips ‘stateless’ millions in India’s Assam
0
Historic library weaves ‘Harry Potter’-style tourist magic in Rio
0
Nissan’s Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed
0
Sacred and political: world’s largest religious festival to kick off in India
0
Facebook removes fake Bangladesh news sites
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.