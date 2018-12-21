You are here

  • Home
  • Historic library weaves ‘Harry Potter’-style tourist magic in Rio
﻿

Historic library weaves ‘Harry Potter’-style tourist magic in Rio

1 / 4
Holding some 350,000 books, some of them very rare, the library today is more a tourist attraction and selfie backdrop than a reading room. (AFP)
2 / 4
From the outside, it looks like another historic edifice in Rio’s rundown city center. (AFP)
3 / 4
Its Gothic-Renaissance architecture and plethora of carvings, tiles and sculptures celebrate the glory of the Portuguese discoveries era in the 15th and 16th centuries. (AFP)
4 / 4
Inside is a multi-tiered library so spectacular, so ornate, that stunned visitors feel like they’ve walked into a movie fantasy set. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
AFP
0

Historic library weaves ‘Harry Potter’-style tourist magic in Rio

  • The Royal Portuguese Reading Room was built in the late 19th century
  • The library is a valuable resource because since the 1930s it has become a repository of every book published in Portugal
Updated 1 min 7 sec ago
AFP
0

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil: From the outside, it looks like another historic edifice in Rio’s rundown city center.
Inside, however, is a multi-tiered library so spectacular, so ornate, that stunned visitors feel like they’ve walked into a movie fantasy set.
“In ‘Harry Potter’ we’ve seen libraries like this!” exclaimed Didier Margouet, a 57-year-old French tourist, looking around at the shelves of leather bound books climbing the walls under an octagonal skylight of red, white and blue stained glass.
“Yes, like in the movies,” agreed his partner, Laeticia Rau, 50.
The Royal Portuguese Reading Room — the Real Gabinete Portugues de Leitura in Portuguese — was built in the late 19th century under the stewardship of an association of Portuguese migrants that still cares for the institution.
Its Gothic-Renaissance architecture and plethora of carvings, tiles and sculptures celebrate the glory of the Portuguese discoveries era in the 15th and 16th centuries.
Holding some 350,000 books, some of them very rare, the library today is more a tourist attraction and selfie backdrop than a reading room, though for a few it remains an indispensable haven for the largest collection of Portuguese-language books outside of Portugal.
One such loyal reader is Carlos Francisco Moura, an 86-year-old who writes about the history of Portugal.
He arrived in Brazil from Portugal aged four with his parents, and from childhood became a regular visitor. Now retired from his profession as architect, Moura spends his time leafing through the tomes, copying information for his own books.
“This is the alma mater of the Portuguese in Brazil — the reading room is that, and a lot more,” Moura told AFP, sitting at one of the dark wooden desks.
The library is a valuable resource, he explained, because since the 1930s it has become a repository of every book published in Portugal.
Brazil’s historic connection with its former colonial ruler runs deep. In 1808, Portugal’s king and his government made Rio de Janeiro the capital of the Portuguese Empire.
Later, the king’s son declared independence and made himself the emperor of Brazil. Portuguese remained the country’s principal language, and with it a two-way literary culture between the two countries. Today, the Portuguese and Brazilian flags both fly on the library’s exterior.
Orlando Inacio, 67, manages the place. He too came from Portugal as a boy — and has never returned.
“It’s a real point of pride to know that this library created by Portuguese is one of the most beautiful in the world,” he said.
Giving a bit of its history, he traced the library’s roots back to an association of Portuguese immigrants started in 1837.
“The aim was to help the immigrants, who in general were little educated, to improve their knowledge, their education,” he said.
The association continues to fund the library, its members paying a monthly amount that helps cover part of its overheads. The rest of the income comes from other buildings owned by the association that are rented out.
Inacio acknowledged that the Internet has brought changes, reducing the need for researchers and bookworms to frequent the place except for consulting rare books that are otherwise unavailable.
But his delight in his everyday office is evident. He is, after all, custodian of a temple of literature steeped in history, connecting Portugal and Brazil in a bond of language.

Topics: library Brazil

Related

0
World
Scientists warn new Brazil president may smother rainforest
Update 0
World
Gunman kills 4 in Brazil cathedral, commits suicide

Indonesian envoy proud to be guest of honor at Janadriyah

The annual Janadriyah festival opened on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 21 December 2018
Ruba Obaid
0

Indonesian envoy proud to be guest of honor at Janadriyah

  • ‘Jakarta’s taking part in the festival will further strengthen the bond between the two countries’
Updated 21 December 2018
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: One of Indonesia’s top diplomats has revealed his country’s pride at being guest of honor at a major Saudi heritage festival.
The annual Janadriyah festival, which opened on Thursday, will have world peace as its central theme during its three-week celebration of Saudi lifestyle and culture.
Dr. Alwi Shihab, the Indonesian president’s special envoy to the Middle East and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), told Arab News that it was a “privilege” for his nation to be invited by Saudi Arabia to take part in the event, and said it would further strengthen the bond between the two countries.
Shihab said: “We are proud of this appointment, which many countries aspire to, and we are thankful to the king and to the government of Saudi Arabia.”
“Our contribution to Janadriyah will include introducing the different cultures of Indonesia, with its varied ethnic groups, languages and cuisines,” said Shihab. “It is a privilege to be involved, and we are proud of our relationship with Saudi Arabia.”
He expressed hope that the festival, considered to be the biggest annual arts and cultural event of its kind in the Middle East, would showcase the rich cultural diversity of the two nations and result in more tourist and educational exchanges.
“Indonesia will showcase various performances of traditional culture and Indonesian films. Also, we will introduce the significance of our historical relations with Saudi Arabia since the early days from the first Saudi monarch’s visit to the latest one,” Shihab said.
The Indonesian delegation attending this year’s festival will include the ministers for education and culture, tourism and human development, as well as Puan Maharani, granddaughter of Indonesia’s founding president.
More than 90 percent of Indonesia’s 260 million population are Muslims, and Shihab said he expects the festival to strengthen the religious and historical links between the two countries.
Saudi Arabia was among the first countries in the world to acknowledge Indonesia’s independence in 1945, and there have been regular top-level governmental visits between the two nations ever since.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Saudi Arabia in 2015. During his trip to Indonesia in 2017, King Salman pledged $1 billion for social aid there as part of a $13 billion package of funding for business, education and religion.
Shihab said: “Due to our cultural and religious relations, thousands of students study in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, Saudi Arabia is funding universities and institutes in our country.”
He praised the work of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which he said had put the Kingdom at the center of the world economic stage.
“Especially with the crown prince’s Vision 2030 (reform plan), we can see huge progress in the Kingdom” and “one of the most significant transformations in Saudi Arabia,” said Shihab.
“The two largest Islamic organizations in Indonesia, Al-Muhammadiya and Nahdhat Al-Ulama, each having memberships of more than 100 million people, are headed by prominent scholars who received their education in Makkah.”
He said: “Saudi Arabia was, and will continue to be, the source of Islamic teachings.”

Topics: Janadriyah 2018 Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Vision2030 Vision 2030 Indonesia

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman inaugurates 33rd Janadriyah festival
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Seminars, poetry nights to enrich Janadriyah fair

Latest updates

Historic library weaves ‘Harry Potter’-style tourist magic in Rio
0
Nissan’s Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed
0
Sacred and political: world’s largest religious festival to kick off in India
0
Facebook removes fake Bangladesh news sites
0
Saudi Arabia: Afghan peace talks to yield “very positive” results
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.