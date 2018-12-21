You are here

  • Home
  • Fear grips ‘stateless’ millions in India’s Assam
﻿

Fear grips ‘stateless’ millions in India’s Assam

Some four million people were left off a draft National Citizens Register (NRC) published in July in the northeastern state of Assam. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
AFP
0

Fear grips ‘stateless’ millions in India’s Assam

  • Those born in Assam after 1971 have to prove that their parents or grandparents entered India before that
  • Getting hold of documents in a state where many are illiterate and lack even basic papers is a challenge
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
AFP
0

KARAIBIL, India: Indian farmer Nur Mohammed can barely sleep for worrying that his wife might soon be made stateless, put in a detention camp and deported.
She is one of four million people left off a draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published in July in the northeastern state of Assam — provoking accusations of discrimination against Muslim residents and of stoking ethnic tensions.
Those not on the list, who could now face being effectively stripped of their Indian citizenship and rights, can challenge their omission by providing certain documents to prove they are legal residents — but many lack the necessary paperwork, and the December 31 deadline is looming.
“We are genuine Indian citizens,” said Mohammed, 66, his voice low and quivering.
“While my name, the names of my two sons and daughter appeared in the list, the name of my wife is not there,” he told AFP.
The draft list excludes all those unable to prove they were in the state before 1971, when millions fled Bangladesh’s war of independence and sought refuge in Assam and elsewhere.
Those born in Assam after 1971 have to prove that their parents or grandparents entered India before that.
But getting hold of documents in a state where many are illiterate and lack even basic papers is a challenge.
Less than two weeks before the deadline, only around 1.5 million people left off the draft list have submitted claims to be included, the Assam government says.
“There is large-scale illiteracy in our area, people don’t have access even to basic education,” said Akram Hussain, an activist helping people file claims.
“They have been living like this for ages but now all of a sudden they are being asked to bring documents to prove their identity.”
Mohammed’s wife Yarjan Nesa submitted a certificate issued by the head of her village in the rural district of Kamrup to establish her link with her mother, but it was rejected.
“I do not have any other document as I have never been to school or never had a bank account anywhere,” she said.
Assam has seen many major influxes in India’s turbulent history, beginning when the British colonial rulers brought in Bengalis to work on tea plantations.
Immigration continued after independence in 1947, and today Bengali speakers make up around 30 percent of Assam’s 31 million people.
Tensions in the ethnic and religious melting pot have at times boiled over into violence — 2,000 Bengalis were butchered in one day in 1983 — and have increased pressure for a lasting political solution.
The first, failed, attempt at screening in Assam was made in 1951.
In 2008, a prominent Assamese campaigner lobbied India’s Supreme Court — six years later the court ordered the federal government to update its citizens register.
Critics say the process is being used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP party — which runs Assam — to stoke anti-Muslim feelings ahead of elections in 2019.
Some two-thirds of the Bengalis are Muslim, the rest Hindu. Assamese speakers, the largest community, are mostly Hindu.
UN special rapporteurs expressed “serious concerns” in a recent letter to the Indian government about the process “stoking ethnic tensions.”
Abdul Kalam Azad, a local researcher and activist, says he has recorded at least 26 related suicides since the NRC process began in 2015. The impact on mental health is set to be a “huge problem,” he told AFP.
Modi’s government has said no “genuine” Indian would be left off the register but Amit Shah, Modi’s right-hand man, has said India must act against “infiltrators who were eating the country like termites.”
Activists say claims get rejected due to minor errors and that even some officials are confused.
Bengali-speaker Baharjan Nesa, 88, said she was left off with her son and daughter-in-law even though she has a copy of a 1954 Indian electoral roll featuring her father’s name.
Others omitted include Hajjong people who arrived in the 1960s from what is now Bangladesh and were given refugee status.
Once the December 31 deadline has passed, a “verification” process begins in February.
What will happen to those who still don’t make the cut remains to be seen — with some hard-liners calling for mass deportations.
Ominously, 1,037 people including 31 minors have already been put in six cramped detention camps. Reports say a seventh camp with capacity for 3,000 people is being built.
Bangladesh has stated that it will not accept any deportees and Modi has reportedly told Dhaka that this is not on the cards.
But even if people are not moved en masse to camps or ejected, becoming effectively stateless could make normal life — accessing health care or education — much tougher.
“Am I also going to be detained?” said Baharjan Nea. “I don’t know what to do. Where do I get another document from?“

Topics: India Assam

Related

0 photos
World
Sacred and political: world’s largest religious festival to kick off in India
Special 0
World
Indian government creating a Rohingya kind of crisis in Assam, say analysts

Sacred and political: world’s largest religious festival to kick off in India

Updated 21 December 2018
AFP
0

Sacred and political: world’s largest religious festival to kick off in India

  • About 100 million to 150 million people, including one million foreign tourists, are expected to attend over the eight-week festival period
  • The Kumbh Mela is traditionally held every three years in one of four cities along India’s sacred rivers
Updated 21 December 2018
AFP
0

NEW DELHI: Spirituality, politics and tourism: welcome to the Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest gathering of humanity, that begins next month in India.
During the Kumbh Mela, to be held in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, millions of pilgrims including naked, ash-smeared ascetics, will bathe at the confluence of the Ganges, the Yamuna, and a mythical third river, the Saraswati.
Devout Hindus believe that bathing in the waters of the Ganges absolves people of sins and bathing at the time of the Kumbh brings salvation from the cycle of life and death.
The government says about 100 million to 150 million people, including one million foreign tourists, are expected to attend over the eight-week festival period beginning on January 15, and the scale of the efforts to feed and house the pilgrims is immense.
Organizers are erecting temporary bridges, 600 mass kitchens, more than 100,000 portable toilets, and vast tents, each sleeping thousands of pilgrims at a time, in a pop-up city on the banks of the two rivers.
And yet, based on tradition, there shouldn’t be quite such a giant event next year — which is where politics and tourism promotion comes in.
The Kumbh Mela is traditionally held every three years in one of four cities along India’s sacred rivers, with one of the largest of those in Prayagraj. The next Kumbh Mela, meaning “festival of the pot,” was due to be held in the city in 2025.
But with a general election due by May in which the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a tough contest, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh has transformed a smaller Ardh, or “half” Kumbh Mela, into a full version of the festival.
The BJP controls both the federal and the Uttar Pradesh governments.
And this “half Kumbh” may by some measures end up being one of the biggest Kumbhs yet because of the state’s massive promotional efforts, especially as Prayagraj – which until recently was known as Allahabad — is seen as the holiest of the four sites.
Besides the upcoming election, the promotion coincides with an international charm offensive to improve the image of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state of more than 220 million people with a reputation for poverty and violence.
But the state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu monk who is close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has an eye for publicity, has also been driving support for any event that celebrates the dominance of Hindu culture in India, and marginalizes the nation’s Muslim minority.
Place of sacrifice
It was Adityanath who in October renamed Allahabad, a city of six million where there are nearly 800,000 Muslims, as Prayagraj, from its ancient name of Prayag meaning “place of sacrifice” in Sanskrit.
Allahabad is a Muslim name given to the city by a Mughal emperor in 1575.
“It is part of a Hindu nationalist agenda and is very worrying to us,” said Zafaryab Jilani, a senior member of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, that liaises with the government on Muslim affairs.
“There is no justification for changing these names.”
Neither side is expecting tensions to lead to violence during the festival, although a stampede at the last Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad in 2013, as it was then known, killed 42.
“Muslims have always respected the Kumbh. We will not challenge it in public,” Jilani said.
Officials do not expect clashes either, but have boosted the number of police on duty compared with previous events.
“People who are not involved will not come,” said a state official involved in the preparations. “This is not a problem for us.”
But he added: “To ensure security and safety, there will be five times the number of police officers compared to the previous Kumbh.”
Officials say the festival won’t be a “half” event by any means.
“This is the way we are taking it forward. There is nothing which is half,” said Awanish Kumar Awasthi, a senior official in charge of tourism in the Uttar Pradesh government.
The state government has promoted the Kumbh Mela at several tourism expositions in Europe, and has invited representatives of every country in the world to attend. Last Saturday, foreign diplomats visited Prayagraj to witness the set-up.
The festival has its roots in a Hindu tradition that says the god Vishnu wrested a golden pot containing the nectar of immortality from demons. In a 12-day fight for possession, four drops fell to earth, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nasik, who share the Kumbhs as a result.

Topics: hindu India

Related

0
Media
Indian journalist jailed after Modi Facebook post
0
World
Court to hear India-Italy marine shooting case next year

Latest updates

Fear grips ‘stateless’ millions in India’s Assam
0
Historic library weaves ‘Harry Potter’-style tourist magic in Rio
0
Nissan’s Ghosn re-arrested, chances of imminent bail dashed
0
Sacred and political: world’s largest religious festival to kick off in India
0
Facebook removes fake Bangladesh news sites
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.