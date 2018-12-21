You are here

Afghanistan mourns death of comic who mocked the powerful

Afghanistan has been mourning the death this week of one of its rare celebrities, comedian Hanif Hamgam, known for ridiculing the powerful in a region where poking fun at warlords or militants is no laughing matter. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
KABUL: Afghanistan has been mourning the death this week of one of its most treasured celebrities, comedian Hanif Hamgam, known for ridiculing the powerful in a region where poking fun at warlords is no laughing matter.
Hamgam’s daily show “Zang Khatar” (The Dangerous Bell), which aired on Afghanistan’s largest private TV channel Tolo from 2007-2013, was so popular that squadron leaders on the front line against the Taliban would demand televisions so as not to miss an episode.
“After the fall of the Taliban (in 2001) and freedom of media, his show was the first that critically looked at important issues,” his old friend and Zang Khatar colleague Nehmat Haidari told AFP.
“He had a big impact on society, even people in remote areas knew him,” he says sadly.
A 56-year-old graduate of Kabul Theatre and Art School, Hamgam died on Saturday from a long illness.
Politicians, artists, civil servants and fans risked security fears on Monday to attend a religious ceremony marking his death in Kabul and express their condolences to his family.
A large portrait of his round face, thick beard and mischievous eyes hung on the mosque’s facade.
On the poster, an old Persian poem reads: “The man does not die in death... Once a name is popular, it never dies easily.”
The commander of the Kabul garrison, Murad Ali Murad, arrived amid shouting sirens and an imposing military escort to praise a man who “fought through comedy.”
“All the government officials were watching Zang Khatar and were trying to fix the flaws brought up by the show,” he said.
“We have lost one of our best comedians,” said director Salim Shaheen, who became a hit at Cannes in 2017 for his starring role in the documentary “Nothingwood,” and who directed Hamgam in his film career.
Hamgam’s show awakened many people to their rights, Shaheen — known as the “Afghan Spielberg” — continued.
“Zang Khatar would also target powerful and corrupt officials. (Hamgam) was on the front line... His life was threatened several times by such officials, but he strongly fought them all off. The legacy of such men lives on.”
The fall of the Taliban and the influx of funds from the international community paved the way for a media surge in Afghanistan.
In a country rife with corruption and battered by war, many turn not to officials or MPs for justice but to the media and satire such as Hamgam’s.
According to the Afghanistan Media Support Center, NAI, the country now has 100 television channels, 250 radio stations and nearly 200 newspapers, enjoying better freedom of expression than some of its neighbors.
“In many countries, there aren’t many jokes directly targeting senior officials but here almost all our jokes are political,” says Nabi Fakhri, another of Hamgam’s long-time associates.
Hamgam spared no one: not the Taliban, American military, politicians or businessmen — even his own boss.
“We would get threatening calls after each show, but we were determined to target them with our comedy,” Fakhri said. “That is how we tried to solve people’s problems.”
“We need entertainment in Afghan society, we need comedy,” said Shir Khan, comedian on Arezo TV, a local television channel.
The people of Afghanistan need to laugh more than anything else, agreed Seyar Mateen, one of the comedians starring in Tolo TV’s new comedy show Shabake Khanda, and Hamgam’s son-in-law.
“He was making people laugh... and some cry for laughter.”

TIJUANA: Mexico’s willingness to accept US asylum seekers while their applications are processed appears to be yet another sign of the blooming honeymoon between leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and President Donald Trump, though it is also causing concern among officials in Mexican border cities already struggling to deal with thousands of Central American migrants.
Mexico could have simply refused, as it historically has, to accept the return of non-Mexicans. But this week’s announcement of $10.6 billion in US development aid and the personal relationship between the two presidents appeared to smooth the path. It is the same relationship that helped resolve stalled negotiations on Mexico’s free trade agreement with the United States and Canada.
“Right now it’s a honeymoon, in part because even though one is on the left and the other is more to the right, they have things in common — protectionism, the anti-establishment thing, each one’s nationalism,” said Jose Antonio Crespo, a political analyst at Mexico’s Center for Economic Research and Training.
Crespo noted Trump was getting along better with Lopez Obrador than with his conservative predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto. “Up to now it’s been a honeymoon, who knows how long it will last.”
Mexico, meanwhile, is struggling to say how it will house and protect what could become tens of thousands of Central American migrants who might wind up in its cities along the border with the United States. It is clearly not ready to shelter so many.
Tonatituh Guillen, the head Mexico’s immigration agency, said, “In the short term, the National Immigration Institute does not have the organizational capacity to operate this kind of program ... the current legislation also doesn’t help us.”
Mexico is already hosting thousands of Central Americans who arrived as part of a migrant caravan in November. Those migrants were dismayed by Thursday’s announcement.
“This is bad, because every country has its sovereignty, it doesn’t have to depend on another country,” said Luis Miguel Conde, a Guatemalan who traveled to Tijuana with his wife and two children to request asylum in the US “When you apply for asylum in Mexico, they don’t send you to Guatemala to wait. You wait for your application within the country’s territory.”
Tijuana is currently the most popular crossing point for asylum seekers waiting to submit claims in the United States, but the border city is already weary of housing over 7,000 migrants who arrived in the caravan in November.
The city’s police staged a raid before dawn Thursday to clear dozens of migrants who had resisted moving to a shelter farther from the border and camped out on a downtown street a few blocks from the border. Riot police loaded about 120 people onto buses to take them to the Barretal shelter, located about 14 miles (22 kilometers) from the San Ysidro border crossing. Officers arrested two dozen who refused to relocate.
“We did have to detain 24 people who refused to leave the street, and we found some who were doing illegal drugs,” Police Chief Marco Sotomayor said.
Cesar Palencia, director of migrant affairs for the city government, reacted with surprise to Thursday’s announcement by the federal government on housing asylum seekers.
“How would it be done? For how long? How many people? We don’t know what the strategy or the plan is, nor have any studies been done,” Palencia told The Associated Press. “We respect the federal government’s decision, but we would ask that it be accompanied by personnel, funding and a strategy.”
The assistant legal counsel for Mexico’s foreign relations department, Alejandro Celorio, said that there will not be any detention centers for migrants. “They will not be detained,” he said.
But Celorio did not say whether shelters, like the former Barretal concert venue in Tijuana, would be built, expanded or made more permanent — and whose money would be used to pay for such shelters.
The only strategy Mexico’s federal government has launched so far is a TV and radio “campaign against xenophobia” announced Thursday to combat suspicion and dislike of migrants.
“Migrants are not a threat, this is not an invasion,” said Alexandra Haas, the head of Mexico’s anti-discrimination agency.
The most outraged reaction came from US immigration activists, but reaction on the Mexican side was muted, in part because Lopez Obrador’s administration was apparently successful in depicting the decision as a humanitarian measure to protect migrants.
“There is a segment of Mexicans who are better off and don’t feel threatened by migrants who can say this is good, we have to be humanitarian, show solidarity,” said Crespo, the analyst. “But for those (Mexicans) who are looking for a job, they perhaps won’t like this.”
All in all, it will be hard for opponents to accuse a die-hard nationalist like Lopez Obrador of being too pro-American.
“Who can stand up in congress and say: ‘You’re selling the country out,’” said Federico Estevez, a political science professor at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico. “He (Lopez Obrador) may absorb a cost, but it’s relatively small price to get your neck out of the noose on the immigration issue.”
“I don’t think you can find on the Mexican side much of a coherent stance against these concessions,” Estevez added. “I don’t think you have a very strong constituency on this side” in favor of the Central American migrants.

