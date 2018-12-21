You are here

  • Home
  • UN council to vote on monitors for truce at key Yemen port
﻿

UN council to vote on monitors for truce at key Yemen port

A picture taken on November 22, 2018, shows a partial view of the port of the Red Sea city of Hodeidah. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
AP
0

UN council to vote on monitors for truce at key Yemen port

  • Passage could offer a potential breakthrough in the four-year civil war that has brought the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of starvation
  • There had been intense negotiations over the past week on a British-drafted resolution that would authorize the UN monitors
Updated 21 December 2018
AP
0

The UN Security Council called a vote for Friday on a resolution that would authorize the use of UN monitors to observe the implementation of a cease-fire in Yemen’s important port of Hodeidah and the withdrawal of rival forces from that area.

Passage could offer a potential breakthrough in the four-year civil war that has brought the Arab world’s poorest country to the brink of starvation.

The UN envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has urged rapid deployment of UN monitors as “an essential part of the confidence” needed to help implement the Dec. 13 cease-fire agreement between Yemen’s government and the Houthi militia. The pact also calls for the “phased but rapid mutual withdrawals” of fighters from Hodeidah as well as its main docks and two others in the province.

The fragile cease-fire has halted months of heavy fighting in Hodeidah, which handles 70 percent of the food and humanitarian aid imported into Yemen. But Yemeni officials have reported sporadic artillery and automatic weapons fire from the Houthis.

There had been intense negotiations over the past week on a British-drafted resolution that would authorize the UN monitors, including over whether to condemn Iran for supplying weapons to the Houthis — a statement that the US wanted and Russia strongly opposed.

Then the United States surprised the council by circulating a stripped-down rival resolution Thursday. It is exceedingly rare for allies to present rival resolutions to the Security Council.

The British responded by putting their draft in a final form that can be voted on, and diplomats said it would be put to a vote on Friday morning.

If the British resolution doesn’t get a minimum nine “yes” votes or is vetoed by another of the council’s permanent members — the US, Russia, China and France — the United States could then seek a vote on its rival draft.

The British draft would authorize UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to establish and deploy, for an initial period of 30 days ... an advance team to begin monitoring and to support and facilitate the immediate implementation of the Stockholm agreement.”

It also endorses the truce agreement and requests Guterres to submit proposals “as soon as possible before Dec. 31” on how the United Nations will fully support the cease-fire, the redeployment of the rival forces from the Hodeidah area and other provisions in the accord.

In response to Russia’s threatened veto of the resolution if it referred to Iran, the text now condemns “the supply, from whatever source, of weapons and associated material in contravention of the arms embargo” against the Houthis in 2015.

The British draft also addresses the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen and backs Griffiths’ efforts to facilitate “an inclusive political process.”

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by Iranian-backed Houthi militia, who toppled the government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The conflict has killed over 10,000 people, created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis and brought the country to the brink of famine.

The British draft calls on the Houthis and the government to remove bureaucratic obstacles to the flow into Yemen of commercial and humanitarian supplies, to ensure the effective operation of ports and the reopening of Sanaa airport, and to protect medical facilities.

It also calls on the government, with international support, to strengthen Yemen’s collapsed economy, including by strengthening the functioning of the central bank and paying pensioners and civil servants’ salaries.

The US draft resolution strips out all humanitarian and political references. It simply endorses the cease-fire agreement and authorizes the secretary-general “for 30 days” to establish and deploy an advance team to begin monitoring it.

Topics: Yemen

Related

0
Middle-East
In Yemen’s inferno of war, child soldiers are the ‘firewood’
0
Business & Economy
War-ridden Yemen’s other frontline — the central bank

Troops deployed in Sudan after deadly bread protests

Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

Troops deployed in Sudan after deadly bread protests

  • A government decision to raise the price of a loaf of bread this week from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents) has sparked protests across the country
  • Six demonstrators were killed in the eastern city of Al-Qadarif and two others in Atbara on Thursday
Updated 40 min 30 sec ago
AFP
0

KHARTOUM: Sudan deployed troops in the capital Khartoum and other cities on Friday, witnesses said, after eight demonstrators were killed in clashes with riot police during protests over increased bread prices.

Sudanese police forces fired tear gas to disperse dozens of protesters in the cities of Omdurman and Atbara and the state of North Kordofan, witnesses said on Friday.
There were also small-scale demonstrations across at least seven neighbourhoods in the capital Khartoum shortly after Friday noon prayers, but they were short-lived, witnesses said.
Police had stepped up their presence outside Khartoum's main mosques ahead of an anticipated third day of demonstrations.
A government decision to raise the price of a loaf of bread this week from one Sudanese pound to three (from about two to six US cents) has sparked protests across the country.
On Thursday, riot police in Khartoum fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace, witnesses said.
Six demonstrators were killed in the eastern city of Al-Qadarif and two others in Atbara, also east of Khartoum, officials said on Thursday.
On Friday, the weekly day of rest, calm returned to the capital and the cities that were rocked by the deadly protests, witnesses reported.
In Khartoum, traffic was backed to normal but police patrolled some of the streets while in the north of the capital soldiers deployed around petrol stations and banks.
The police driving in patrol cars were seen carrying clubs and tear gas canisters while the troops held Kalashnikov assault rifles, the witnesses said.
An AFP reporter said lines formed outside bakeries in north Khartoum as residents waited to buy bread.
Residents in Al-Qadarif and Atbara also reported that security forces had deployed to secure government buildings and banks.
“Today the city is calm and most of the shops in the main market have reopened,” Mohammed Sharif Omar said in a telephone interview from Al-Qadarif.
But he said that army vehicles were stationed outside banks and government buildings.
On Thursday angry protesters torched the headquarters of President Omar Al-Bashir’s National Congress Party in Atbara and set fire to NCP offices in two other locations.
And in Al-Qadarif, demonstrators threw stones at banks and smashed cars before torching the NCP headquarters in the city, according to a resident.
Sudan has been facing a mounting economic crisis over the past year.
The cost of some commodities has more than doubled, inflation is running at close to 70 percent and the pound has plunged in value.
The cost of bread has also risen and shortages have been reported for the past three weeks across several cities, including Khartoum.
Protests broke out in January over the rising cost of food, but they were soon brought under control with the arrest of opposition leaders and activists.

Topics: Sudan bread protests troops

Related

0
Middle-East
At least six killed as thousands protest against price rises in Sudan
Update 0
Middle-East
Sudan president lands in Syria in 1st visit by Arab leader

Latest updates

Troops deployed in Sudan after deadly bread protests
0
Israeli army says destroys Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon
0
One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting
0
Travelers face chaos as drones shut London’s Gatwick airport
0
Bodies of murdered Scandinavian hikers leave Morocco: police
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.