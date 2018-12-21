You are here

  • Home
  • Death toll in Czech mine explosion increases to 13
﻿

Death toll in Czech mine explosion increases to 13

Rescue personnel prepare to search for missing miners after a methane explosion at the CSM hard coal mine in Karvina, Czech Republic, December 20, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 21 December 2018
AP
0

Death toll in Czech mine explosion increases to 13

  • The explosion occurred about 800 meters underground
  • OKD executive director Boleslav Kowalczyk said rescue efforts were continuing on Friday despite a fire in the mine
Updated 21 December 2018
AP
0

PRAGUE: The death toll in a methane explosion that hit a coal mine in northeast Czech Republic increased to 13, a mining company said Friday.
OKD mining company spokesman Ivo Celechovsky said that 11 of the dead were Polish nationals while two were Czechs. Another 10 miners were injured in the explosion Thursday afternoon at the CSM mine near the town of Karvina. Previously, the death toll stood at five.
The Czech public television said two of the injured were still hospitalized in the city of Ostrava, with one of them in critical condition while another miner was treated in Karvina.
The explosion occurred about 800 meters (2,600 feet) underground.
OKD executive director Boleslav Kowalczyk said rescue efforts were continuing on Friday despite a fire in the mine.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Czech counterpart Andrej Babis have offered their condolences to the families of the victims. The two leaders were expected to arrive at the mine on Friday.
“I wish to express words of deepest sympathy to all the close victims of the mining disaster in Karvina,” Morawiecki said. “This is a huge tragedy for all Poles and Czechs. On this difficult day, we strongly show our solidarity and sense of national community.”
Polish President Andrzej Duda also expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying “O Lord, keep the families of the miners in your care. RIP.”

Topics: czech

Related

0
World
Five Czech soldiers wounded in Afghanistan attack — ministry
0
World
Czechs, Slovaks mark 50 years since Soviets crushed Prague Spring

One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

VIENNA: One person has died and another has been seriously injured after shots were fired in the historic centre of the Austrian capital Vienna, an ambulance service spokesman told AFP.

Vienna police said that they had ruled out a terrorist background in the shooting that took place in the capital.
Police said a man fired several shots in the vicinity of a street called Lugeck in the city's first district at 1:30pm (1230 GMT).
It said that early indications pointed to a "targeted crime".
"Following the shooting in the city centre, there are intensive search operations going on throughout the city," police said in a tweet.
"There is no danger to bystanders at this time!," it added.
A police helicopter hovered over the city centre near where the two casualties were found.
Local media reported that several streets had been cordoned off and that police in bulletproof vests and helmets had been deployed.
One witness told the Kurier newspaper that the victims had been shot at in a passageway.
"There were two people lying on the ground, and the third guy was saying: 'Brother, brother!' in a Slavic language," the witness said.

Topics: vienna Shooting restaurant

Related

0
Travel
Vienna topples Melbourne in ‘most liveable city’ ranking
0
World
Austrian court rejects Iraqis’ appeal against rape sentences

Latest updates

Erdogan vows to clear Syria of Kurd militia, Daesh
0
Israeli forces kill Palestinian child in eastern Gaza
0
Troops deployed in Sudan after deadly bread protests
0
Israeli army says destroys Hezbollah tunnel from Lebanon
0
One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.