India, China to enhance academic exchanges, tourism

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj shakes hands with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi prior to a meeting in New Delhi on Dec. 21. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
AP
  • A series of recent India-China meetings have eased tensions along their contested border after last year’s 10-week standoff in the neighboring state of Bhutan
  • Officials from both countries met to talk about enhancing cooperation in tourism, art, film, media, culture, yoga, sports, academic and youth exchanges
Updated 21 December 2018
AP
NEW DELHI: The foreign ministers of India and China on Friday discussed steps to deepen ties through academic exchanges and tourism even as they vie for influence with their smaller neighbors.
Sushma Swaraj and Wang Yi at their meeting in New Delhi took up enhancing cooperation in tourism, art, film, media, culture, yoga, sports, academic and youth exchanges, according to a tweet from India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar.
“As our relations are deepening and our regional and international role evolving, there are expectations from our two countries to lead Asia and usher in an ‘Asian Century,” Swaraj said in a message ahead of a meeting of the Indian Council of World Affairs and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
Wang attended the inaugural meeting of a forum that is part of a cultural exchange program set up by the two countries in April.
A series of recent India-China meetings have eased tensions along their contested border after last year’s 10-week standoff in the neighboring state of Bhutan. The countries fought a border war in 1962 over a disputed border.
Swaraj said Friday the armies of the two countries were making efforts to strengthen contacts to promote peace and tranquility in the border areas.
New Delhi has been keenly watching China’s moves to build strategic and economic ties with Indian Ocean nations including Sri Lanka, the Maldives and India’s longtime rival Pakistan.
China claims some territory in India’s northeast, while India says China occupies part of its territory on the Aksai Chin Plateau in the western Himalayas. At least 20 meetings to discuss the competing border claims have not made significant progress.
China also resents India’s hosting of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who fled Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
VIENNA: One person has died and another has been seriously injured after shots were fired in the historic centre of the Austrian capital Vienna, an ambulance service spokesman told AFP.

Vienna police said that they had ruled out a terrorist background in the shooting that took place in the capital.
Police said a man fired several shots in the vicinity of a street called Lugeck in the city's first district at 1:30pm (1230 GMT).
It said that early indications pointed to a "targeted crime".
"Following the shooting in the city centre, there are intensive search operations going on throughout the city," police said in a tweet.
"There is no danger to bystanders at this time!," it added.
A police helicopter hovered over the city centre near where the two casualties were found.
Local media reported that several streets had been cordoned off and that police in bulletproof vests and helmets had been deployed.
One witness told the Kurier newspaper that the victims had been shot at in a passageway.
"There were two people lying on the ground, and the third guy was saying: 'Brother, brother!' in a Slavic language," the witness said.

