You are here

  • Home
  • Dozens of bodies ‘found in Daesh mass grave’ in Iraq
﻿

Dozens of bodies ‘found in Daesh mass grave’ in Iraq

A file photo showing a mass grave in the area of Boukamal in the countryside of the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor on December 11, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
AFP
0

Dozens of bodies ‘found in Daesh mass grave’ in Iraq

  • Security forces have discovered dozens of mass graves since they drove out Daesh in 2017
  • The United Nations said in November that more than 200 mass graves containing up to 12,000 victims had been found in Iraq
Updated 21 December 2018
AFP
0

HAWIJA: Iraqi authorities said they uncovered a new mass grave containing the remains of dozens of people in an area of northern Kirkuk province once held by the Daesh group.
Security forces have discovered dozens of mass graves since they drove out Daesh in 2017 after three years of occupation of swathes of northern and western Iraq.
The United Nations said in November that more than 200 mass graves containing up to 12,000 victims had been found in Iraq that could hold vital evidence of war crimes by the militants.
The latest macabre discovery was made on Thursday in the Hawija district of Kirkuk province, Adel Ismail, a lieutenant-colonel in the Iraqi federal police force, told AFP.
He said the grave contained the remains of “innocent Iraqi civilians” who “were abducted and then killed” by the militants.
It was found in what appears to be a deep well in the Al-Abbassi area of Hawija.
“This is a mass grave used by Daesh,” said Wani Firas, a resident of the area, using an Arabic-language acronym for Daesh.
“They used to come here, execute and throw (the victims) inside, and we used to watch and observe from nearby,” he said.
The United Nations in Iraq (UNAMI) and its human rights office said last month they had documented a total of 202 mass graves in parts of western and northern Iraq held by IS between 2014 and 2017.
Of them, just 28 had been excavated and 1,258 bodies exhumed by Iraqi authorities, the report said.
Even more sites could be uncovered in the months to come, it warned, urging Iraqi authorities to properly preserve and excavate them to provide closure for victims’ families
Daesh, which proclaimed a “caliphate” over swathes of Syria and Iraq in 2014, has now lost almost all the land it once controlled.
The militants have been held responsible for multiple atrocities during their reign of terror, including mass executions and decapitations.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Related

Analysis 0
Middle-East
Fears US pullout of Syria will aid Daesh
0
Middle-East
SDF fighters vow to ‘finish off’ Daesh in Hajjin operation

Erdogan vows to clear Syria of Kurd militia, Daesh

Updated 21 December 2018
0

Erdogan vows to clear Syria of Kurd militia, Daesh

Updated 21 December 2018
0
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday promised to clear Syria of a US-backed Kurdish militia and militants after the US decision to pull troops out.
“In the next months we will see an operational style aimed at removing the YPG (Kurdish People’s Protection Units militia) and Daesh elements on the ground in Syria,” Erdogan said in Istanbul.
He promised last week to start a Turkish-led operation before US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered 2,000 American ground forces to leave Syria.
Erdogan welcomed Trump’s decision but said he remained “cautious” because of “past negative experiences,” referring to Ankara’s continued disappointment over the US administration’s failure to stop providing military support to the YPG against Daesh.
In November last year, Turkish officials said Trump had promised not to supply weapons to the YPG militia, although the White House was not as explicit about its intentions.
American support to the YPG militia which spearheaded Washington’s battles in Syria to eliminate militants has long been a source of tension between the NATO allies.
Turkey says the YPG is a “terrorist offshoot” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.
The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Turkey, the US and the European Union.
Erdogan said on Dec.12 that Turkey would start an offensive in northern Syria in “the next few days” but on Dec. 14, he spoke to Trump on the phone.
According to Turkish daily Hurriyet on Friday, Trump decided to pull out of Syria during that call with Erdogan and ordered his national security adviser John Bolton to “start the work” to prepare withdrawing troops.
The Turkish head of state on Friday said the US decision meant Turkey would “wait a little longer” before launching an operation which would involve Syrian rebels.
“Of course this is not an open-ended waiting period,” he warned, adding that Turkey was working on plans to “neutralize Daesh elements” that still exist in Syria.
“Mr Trump told us during our conversation ‘will you clean Daesh from here?’ We have cleared them and after this, we will clear them. As long as you give us the support in terms of logistics. And have they (the US) started to withdraw? They have,” he added.

Latest updates

Al-Ain hero Marcus Berg bullish ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid
0
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Manchester United role long term
0
New PCB chief has high hopes Australia will play in Pakistan
0
Erdogan vows to clear Syria of Kurd militia, Daesh
0
Sixteen-year-old Palestinian killed by Israeli fire: Gaza ministry
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.