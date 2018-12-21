Church will ‘never again’ ignore abuse accusations: pope

You are here

Pope Francis addressed the Roman Curia, the church’s governing body, at the Vatican. (File/Reuters)
VATICAN CITY: The Catholic Church will never again treat abuse allegations without “seriousness and promptness,” Pope Francis told the Church’s governing body on Friday.
“The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case,” the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.
“Let it be clear that before these abominations the Church will spare no effort to do all that is necessary to bring to justice whosoever has committed such crimes,” the pope said.
“It is undeniable that some in the past, out of irresponsibility, disbelief, lack of training, inexperience, or spiritual and human short-sightedness, treated many cases without the seriousness and promptness that was due.
“That must never happen again. This is the choice and the decision of the whole Church.”

VIENNA: One person has died and another has been seriously injured after shots were fired in the historic centre of the Austrian capital Vienna, an ambulance service spokesman told AFP.

Vienna police said that they had ruled out a terrorist background in the shooting that took place in the capital.
Police said a man fired several shots in the vicinity of a street called Lugeck in the city's first district at 1:30pm (1230 GMT).
It said that early indications pointed to a "targeted crime".
"Following the shooting in the city centre, there are intensive search operations going on throughout the city," police said in a tweet.
"There is no danger to bystanders at this time!," it added.
A police helicopter hovered over the city centre near where the two casualties were found.
Local media reported that several streets had been cordoned off and that police in bulletproof vests and helmets had been deployed.
One witness told the Kurier newspaper that the victims had been shot at in a passageway.
"There were two people lying on the ground, and the third guy was saying: 'Brother, brother!' in a Slavic language," the witness said.

