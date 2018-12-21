You are here

US set to extend sanctions waiver for Iraq to import Iranian gas

An Iraqi man checks an electric generator supplying homes with electricity in a Baghdad neighbourhood in the Iraqi capital on July 26, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Iraq’s power sector is in disrepair and does not generate enough electricity to meet domestic demand
  • US sanctions that went into effect in November have threatened to cut the country off from its chief supplier, Iran
BAGHDAD/IRBIL: The United States has reached an agreement in principle with Iraq to extend for 90 days an exemption to sanctions against Iran, allowing Baghdad to keep importing Iranian gas that is critical for Iraqi power production.
The extension was reached on Thursday, when a previous 45-day waiver was due to expire, during a visit to Washington by an Iraqi delegation, according to two Iraqi officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations.
A senior Iraqi government official and a central bank official told Reuters that talks were continuing on Friday to finalize details, including how to pay Iran for energy imports, two sources said.
The administration of US President Donald Trump has said Iraq should not pay Iran in US dollars or euros. A team from Iraq’s central bank joined the delegation to find a solution.
Washington initially granted Iraq a 45-day waiver for Iranian gas when it reimposed sanctions on Nov. 5, after months of negotiations.
Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas to feed its power stations, importing roughly 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day via pipelines in the south and east.
Iraqi officials have said they need about two years to find an alternative source.
Washington has said it wants to roll back Iranian influence in the Middle East, including in Iraq, where Iran holds broad sway over politics and trade.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said on Dec 11 that the United States was working with Iraq on the issue of Iranian gas because it was “linked to a very sensitive issue which is electricity.”
Persistent power shortages fueled protests this summer in the south of Iraq, which is still reeling from a three-year war against Daesh.
The prime minister, who took office in October, met US Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Baghdad this month. Perry, who came with a delegation of more than 50 business people, also met Iraq’s oil and electricity ministers.
Iraq has reached a deal with US energy giant General Electric and German rival Siemens to install liquefied natural gas-operated mobile power units at some small southern oil fields, Iraq’s state newspaper reported last month.
The Financial Times reported in October that the US government had intervened in favor of GE for a contract sought by both companies to supply 11 gigawatts of power generation equipment, reportedly worth around $15 billion.

Istanbul airport transfer now to be ‘gradual’

ISTANBUL: A transfer of Istanbul’s Ataturk airport operations to its new international facility has been delayed and will now happen “gradually” from January, the Turkish transport ministry said on Friday.
Planes and equipment had been due to be moved from Ataturk airport to the new facility on December 31 after its inauguration on October 29 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“From January 1 2019, the gradual transfer will be accelerated and without compromising the passengers’ comfort, flights and ground services will be transferred from Ataturk Airport to Istanbul Airport gradually,” the transport ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that from December 10, “new flights were added” after an initial 10 flights a day but did not give details.
Turkish news agency DHA had reported on Tuesday that the large move would happen in March 2019.
Turkish Airlines on Wednesday said the move had been “postponed to a future date” but did not say when exactly.
“Until that time, all our current operations will still be carried out at Istanbul Ataturk Airport,” the airline added.
There had already been expectations that the airport, one of a number of mega-projects built under Erdogan’s rule, would not be in use fully until 2019 because of delays and a workers’ strike over poor conditions.
Turkish officials hope the new airport will make Istanbul a global travel hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa, and Ankara says it will eventually become the world’s largest.

