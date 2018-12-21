You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar army pauses operations in north in rare conciliatory action
﻿

Myanmar army pauses operations in north in rare conciliatory action

The army would “stop military operations in respective military regions” in the north and east of the country until April 30, 2019, the office of the military’s commander in chief said in a statement. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

Myanmar army pauses operations in north in rare conciliatory action

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

YANGON: The Myanmar military on Friday announced a more than four-month cessation of its activities in northern areas where it is fighting ethnic minority insurgents, in what appeared to be a rare conciliatory move aimed at kick-starting peace talks.
The army would “stop military operations in respective military regions” in the north and east of the country until April 30, 2019, the office of the military’s commander in chief said in a statement.
The cessation would allow military negotiators to conduct talks with insurgent groups that have refused to sign up to a nationwide cease-fire agreement, with the aim of completing a peace process by 2020, it said.
Government spokesman Zaw Htay said the military had informed the civilian administration led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi ahead of the announcement, and that the two sides were “cooperating” on the peace process.
“We hope there will be good results,” Zaw Htay told a news conference in the capital, Naypyitaw.
Suu Kyi prioritized ending the conflicts on coming to power in 2016, but talks have failed to make significant gains.
The Myanmar military has been engaged in multiple conflicts for decades with groups who say they represent the interests of ethnic minorities that want more autonomy in their regions.
The military said its commands in the northern Kachin State and Shan State to the northeast would be affected by the cessation, after a coalition of groups fighting there asked for a pause in the conflict this month.
More than 100,000 people have been displaced by clashes between the army and insurgents since a cease-fire with the Kachin Independence Army broke down in 2011.
Maung Maung Soe, a political analyst based in Yangon, said it was the first time in at least three decades that the military had unilaterally announced a stop in fighting.
“Peace for the whole country will depend on further discussions with each group,” he said, noting that there would be concern that the announcement does not cover the troubled western state of Rakhine.
The Friday announcement did not make specific reference to Rakhine, where the military has battled both Buddhist and Rohingya Muslim insurgents in recent years.
The military launched a crackdown in response to attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in August 2017, which claims to represent the stateless Rohingya Muslim minority. Myanmar considers the group “terrorists” and they are not included in any negotiations.
UN-mandated investigators said the military committed killings, gang rape and arson in a campaign carried out with “genocidal intent” that pushed more than 730,000 Rohingya across Myanmar’s border to Bangladesh.
Myanmar denied that saying it conducted a legitimate counter-terrorist campaign.
In recent weeks, fighting has flared up between the army and a Rakhine Buddhist group, the Arakan Army, in mountainous parts of the western state.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs received reports that more than 700 people had been displaced by that fighting since Dec. 8, said Pierre Peron, a spokesman for the agency.

Topics: Myanmar Army cessation of hostilities

Related

0
World
Myanmar forces conduct ‘clearance operations’ after two killed in Rakhine state
0
Media
Facebook takes down more Myanmar accounts over military links

One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

One killed, one wounded in Vienna shooting

Updated 21 December 2018
Reuters
0

VIENNA: One person has died and another has been seriously injured after shots were fired in the historic centre of the Austrian capital Vienna, an ambulance service spokesman told AFP.

Vienna police said that they had ruled out a terrorist background in the shooting that took place in the capital.
Police said a man fired several shots in the vicinity of a street called Lugeck in the city's first district at 1:30pm (1230 GMT).
It said that early indications pointed to a "targeted crime".
"Following the shooting in the city centre, there are intensive search operations going on throughout the city," police said in a tweet.
"There is no danger to bystanders at this time!," it added.
A police helicopter hovered over the city centre near where the two casualties were found.
Local media reported that several streets had been cordoned off and that police in bulletproof vests and helmets had been deployed.
One witness told the Kurier newspaper that the victims had been shot at in a passageway.
"There were two people lying on the ground, and the third guy was saying: 'Brother, brother!' in a Slavic language," the witness said.

Topics: vienna Shooting restaurant

Related

0
Travel
Vienna topples Melbourne in ‘most liveable city’ ranking
0
World
Austrian court rejects Iraqis’ appeal against rape sentences

Latest updates

 Houthi militia violates Swedish agreement on ceasefire in Hodeidah
0
Al-Ain hero Marcus Berg bullish ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid
0
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Manchester United role long term
0
New PCB chief has high hopes Australia will play in Pakistan
0
Erdogan vows to clear Syria of Kurd militia, Daesh
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.