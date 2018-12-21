Lebanon’s Hariri hopes government will be finalised on Friday

Bodies of murdered Scandinavian hikers leave Morocco: police

RABAT: The bodies of two young Scandinavian hikers murdered by suspected extremists in the High Atlas mountains in Morocco were flown to Copenhagen on Friday, a police source said.

The remains of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were put on the same plane that left Casablanca for the Danish capital, a police spokesman said.

Moroccan authorities said Thursday that four suspects arrested following the murder of the two tourists had pledged allegiance to Daesh.

The bodies of the two women were found on Monday, after they had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours walk from the tourist village of Imlil.

Norwegian police said on Friday that a video purportedly showing the killings of the two women in Morocco by suspected Daesh militants is probably authentic.

Moroccan authorities have said four suspects arrested over the murder had pledged allegiance to Daesh in a video posted on social media before the killings. The women were found with knife wounds to the neck, Morocco said.

A separate video of the actual deaths, also on social media, was likely to be real, Norwegian police said.

“When it comes to the assessment of the video that purportedly shows the killings, there is still a certain amount of technical analysis and assessment to be done,” Norway’s National Crime Investigation Service said in a statement.

“We still believe, however, that we have grounds to say that so far, there is nothing concrete to show that this video is not real.”

Norwegian police were not immediately available for further comment, while their Danish counterparts said they were was still analizing the video.

Compared to other countries in North Africa, Morocco has been largely insulated from militant attacks.

The most recent took place in April 2011, when 17 people were killed in the bombing of a restaurant in Marrakech.