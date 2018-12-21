Lebanon’s Hariri hopes government will be finalised on Friday

You are here

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri gestures as he speaks during a conference in Beirut, Lebanon, December 21, 2018. (Reuters)
  • Lebanese politicians have indicated a government deal is close but have to announce a final agreement
  • Lebanon has the third largest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world
BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Al-Hariri said he hoped a new national unity government would be finalised on Friday, after more than seven months of political wrangling over cabinet positions.
Lebanese politicians have indicated a government deal is close but have to announce a final agreement. Speaking about the government formation at a Beirut conference, Hariri said: "God willing we will finish today."
Efforts to form the government have been obstructed by conflicting demands for cabinet seats that must be parcelled out in line with a finely balanced, sectarian political system.
Heavily indebted and suffering from a stagnant economy, Lebanon is in dire need of an administration that can set about long-stalled reforms to put public debt on a sustainable footing.
Hariri said everyone was committed to reforms and said the government would try to bring down the subsidy it pays on energy by about $600 million in 2019.
Lebanon has the third largest debt-to-GDP ratio in the world.
Hariri also said a second round of bidding for Lebanese off-shore energy exploration should be open in February or March, adding that BP "is interested and the Americans are interested".
Lebanon's first round of exploration began in May after authorities approved an exploration plan submitted by a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 

Topics: Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri government Lebanon

RABAT: The bodies of two young Scandinavian hikers murdered by suspected extremists in the High Atlas mountains in Morocco were flown to Copenhagen on Friday, a police source said.
The remains of Danish student Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were put on the same plane that left Casablanca for the Danish capital, a police spokesman said.
Moroccan authorities said Thursday that four suspects arrested following the murder of the two tourists had pledged allegiance to Daesh.
The bodies of the two women were found on Monday, after they had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours walk from the tourist village of Imlil.
Norwegian police said on Friday that a video purportedly showing the killings of the two women in Morocco by suspected Daesh militants is probably authentic.
Moroccan authorities have said four suspects arrested over the murder had pledged allegiance to Daesh in a video posted on social media before the killings. The women were found with knife wounds to the neck, Morocco said.
A separate video of the actual deaths, also on social media, was likely to be real, Norwegian police said.
“When it comes to the assessment of the video that purportedly shows the killings, there is still a certain amount of technical analysis and assessment to be done,” Norway’s National Crime Investigation Service said in a statement.
“We still believe, however, that we have grounds to say that so far, there is nothing concrete to show that this video is not real.”
Norwegian police were not immediately available for further comment, while their Danish counterparts said they were was still analizing the video.
Compared to other countries in North Africa, Morocco has been largely insulated from militant attacks.
The most recent took place in April 2011, when 17 people were killed in the bombing of a restaurant in Marrakech.

Topics: scandinavian hikers Morocco Daesh

