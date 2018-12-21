You are here

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes Manchester United role long term

The "Baby-Faced Assassin" is in the United hot seat until the end of the season, but he wants to stay on longer. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2018
Arab News
  • Norwegian has designs on the Reds' coaching job long term.
  • Solskjaer gets his interim coaching stint at Old Trafford under way against former club Cardiff on Saturday.
LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown down the gauntlet to Manchester United saying he wants to be the boss of the Reds full-time.
The Norwegian was speaking on his first day as interim coach following the sacking of Jose Mourinho on Tuesday. The 45-year-old — who was a legend at the Reds during his 11 years at Old Trafford, scoring 91 goals in 235 appearances — is in the hot seat until the end of the season during which time United hope to have made a permanent appointment.
But he told his first press conference as the caretaker manager that he has no plans to leave in the summer and wants to put up a compelling argument for becoming Mourinho’s long-term successor.

Solskjaer is a cult figure at Old Trafford thanks to his 91 goals in 11 seasons at the club. 


“When you get a job like this and they ask you to sign for six months, you say ‘yeah’,” Solskjaer said.
“I’m happy to help out and my job now for the next six months is to do as well as I can and move the club forward as well as I can.
“I understand there are so many managers who would love to be manager of Manchester United and I am one of them. But it is not something we’ve talked about, they’ll do a process now for the next six months.”
Solskjaer, renowned for his threat off the bench and still revered by United supporters for scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, faces a daunting challenge as he replaces Mourinho.
United have made their worst start in the Premier League era and languish 19 points behind leaders Liverpool, and 11 off the Champions League places.
“My job is to help the players, make them grasp the opportunity now because they all want to be part of Man United,” said Solskjaer.
“I’m going to be here to help them, help the team, that is down to man management. I had the best manager as a player and coach to learn how he dealt with players and it’s about communication. I’ll sit down and speak to the ones not playing, tell them what I expect of them.
“When you’re at Man United there are a set of demands and one is to be a team player and I don’t think anyone has been on the bench more than me. That’s always my comeback to players, you might come on and make an impact.”
Solskjaer spoke of the debt he owed to Alex Ferguson, who built a team that dominated English football, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.
Solskjaer will begin his United reign at Cardiff City on Saturday, the only other Premier League club he has managed — he had a difficult eight-month spell in South Wales and was unable to save the club from relegation.

Al-Ain hero Marcus Berg bullish ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid

Al-Ain hero Marcus Berg bullish ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final against Real Madrid

  • UAE champions to face European giants in winner-takes-all clash in Abu Dhabi.
  • Real are strong favorites to make it three FIFA Club World Cup titles in a row.
LONDON: For some the opportunity to play in a big final against Real Madrid would be enough, but for Al-Ain star man Marcus Berg only victory against the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions will be enough.
The UAE side have impressed and shocked in equal measure on their way to an unexpected place in Saturday's final in Abu Dhabi. The only side in the tournament not to be continental champions “The Boss” were one of the underdogs two weeks ago. But victories against Team Wellington, Esperance de Tunis and River Plate have propelled them into the showpiece match against the European giants.
Once again few are giving them much of a chance against Real, but Berg has insisted that the UAE champions can prove they are more than a match for Gareth Bale and Co.
“The team deserve to be in the final,” the Swedish midfielder said.
“Once again we proved the club’s worth to everyone. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved so far as our performances have been really impressive.
“We’re in the final on merit.
“This was our dream from the very beginning, from the moment we’d won the UAE league title. But our opponents were all continental champions so, on paper at least, we weren’t expected to get this far in this competition. However, we’ve shown everyone what we can do on the pitch.”

Al-Ain players celebrate after their shock win over River Plate that took them to Saturday's final against Real Madrid. 


Such fighting talk is all well and good, but Berg and his Al-Ain teammates’ confidence is more than justified. From the very first match they have been up against it, but overcome every obstacle in their way. That opener against Wellington saw the side go 3-0 down within the first 44 minutes. But they came storming back to draw 3-3 in 90 minutes before going on to win 4-3 in the subsequent penalty shootout.
They then took that momentum into the next clash against the African Champions League winners Esperance, winning 3-0.


That set up a mouth-watering semifinal against the Copa Libertadores champions and Argentine powerhouses River Plate. 2-1 down after 16 minutes the UAE champions came back to draw 2-2 in normal time before once again showing their steel to win 5-4 on penalties.
That clash, as much as anything, illustrates why Real would be wrong to underestimate Al-Ain.
The run to tonight’s final, however, does mean Berg and Co. will start the match with more sets of tired legs than that of their illustrious opponents, who have made the final after just one match, a relatively easy 3-1 win over Kashima Antlers. That is something the Swede is only too aware of.
“We know the final is going to be extremely difficult, but we still aim to win the title,” Berg said.

Marcelo and Co. await Al-Ain in the final. The Champions League winners are going for their fourth FIFA Club World Cup title. 


“The difficulty lies in the physical aspect, as we’ve played three games in a short time span, and that might affect us. I’m sure it will be a difficult match, but we need to recover, be positive, and summon all our powers in the final.”
That positivity will be key if Al-Ain are to shock one more time and become the first Middle Eastern team to win the FIFA Club World Cup. But Berg is not ruling anything out, pointing to fellow UAE side Al-Jazira’s close running of Real in last year’s semifinal, a match they lost 2-1 having taken 1-0 lead before half-time.
“Real Madrid are a powerful side full of household names and are certainly favorites,” he said.
“But anything is possible in football. Last year Al-Jazira played well against them here. If we perform well, we might have a chance.”

