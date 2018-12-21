Korea’s ‘enchanting’ past unites Riyadh and Seoul

RIYADH: Almost 600 artifacts, including rare archaeological finds and historical relics, will feature in Saudi Arabia’s first exhibition of Korean history and culture at the National Museum in Riyadh.

The “Enchanting Journey to Korean Civilization,” organized in conjunction with the National Museum of Korea, will feature a series of educational programs for families and students.

Speaking to Arab News on Friday, Jo Byung-wook, South Korea’s ambassador in Riyadh, said the exhibition was a reciprocal event for the National Museum of Korea’s “Roads of Arabia — Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia” display in 2017.



National heritage

The envoy opened the exhibition together with Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and BAE Kidong, director general of the National Museum of Korea.

“Educational programs will run during the exhibition from Dec.18, 2018, to March 7, 2019,” Jo said.

Programs will include workshops for families, children and students focusing on writing Korean and Arabic characters on Korean traditional paper.

“It is a great honor to hold this first-ever exhibition on Korean civilization for the people of Saudi Arabia,” Jo told Arab News.

“Without the deep interest of Prince Sultan toward Korea’s history and unique culture, this special exhibition would not have been possible, so I extend my heartfelt gratitude,” the envoy said.

“This special exhibition has also brought the two museums closer together and will spur other forms of high-level exchanges between the two countries.”

The “Roads of Arabia” exhibition at the National Museum in Seoul gave South Koreans an insight into Saudi history and culture, he said. “Now visitors to the National Museum in Riyadh can experience Korean culture’s elegance and enchanting history firsthand.

“The Kingdom and Korea have been reliable partners for half a century and this special exhibition will bring our two countries even closer together, contributing to a more prosperous future,” Jo said.

The Korean ambassador said the exhibition is divided into five sections, ranging from prehistory to the Joseon dynasty, which ran for five centuries until almost 1900. Pieces on display were selected to illustrate the history and culture of their respective time periods.