You are here

  • Home
  • Korea’s ‘enchanting’ past unites Riyadh and Seoul
﻿

Korea’s ‘enchanting’ past unites Riyadh and Seoul

Children take part in educational programs on South Korea at the National Museum in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 21 December 2018
RASHID HASSAN
0

Korea’s ‘enchanting’ past unites Riyadh and Seoul

  • First Korean history show will spur high-level exchanges, says envoy
Updated 21 December 2018
RASHID HASSAN
0

RIYADH: Almost 600 artifacts, including rare archaeological finds and historical relics, will feature in Saudi Arabia’s first exhibition of Korean history and culture at the National Museum in Riyadh.
The “Enchanting Journey to Korean Civilization,” organized in conjunction with the National Museum of Korea, will feature a series of educational programs for families and students.
Speaking to Arab News on Friday, Jo Byung-wook, South Korea’s ambassador in Riyadh, said the exhibition was a reciprocal event for the National Museum of Korea’s “Roads of Arabia — Archaeological Treasures of Saudi Arabia” display in 2017.

National heritage
The envoy opened the exhibition together with Prince Sultan bin Salman, president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, and BAE Kidong, director general of the National Museum of Korea.
“Educational programs will run during the exhibition from Dec.18, 2018, to March 7, 2019,” Jo said.
Programs will include workshops for families, children and students focusing on writing Korean and Arabic characters on Korean traditional paper.
“It is a great honor to hold this first-ever exhibition on Korean civilization for the people of Saudi Arabia,” Jo told Arab News.
“Without the deep interest of Prince Sultan toward Korea’s history and unique culture, this special exhibition would not have been possible, so I extend my heartfelt gratitude,” the envoy said.
“This special exhibition has also brought the two museums closer together and will spur other forms of high-level exchanges between the two countries.”
The “Roads of Arabia” exhibition at the National Museum in Seoul gave South Koreans an insight into Saudi history and culture, he said. “Now visitors to the National Museum in Riyadh can experience Korean culture’s elegance and enchanting history firsthand.
“The Kingdom and Korea have been reliable partners for half a century and this special exhibition will bring our two countries even closer together, contributing to a more prosperous future,” Jo said.
The Korean ambassador said the exhibition is divided into five sections, ranging from prehistory to the Joseon dynasty, which ran for five centuries until almost 1900. Pieces on display were selected to illustrate the history and culture of their respective time periods.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi heritage chief launches Korean exhibition in Riyadh
0
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi Arabia, South Korea culture of sharing

Saudi Arabia delegation head to global renewable energy meeting

Updated 49 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia delegation head to global renewable energy meeting

Updated 49 min 57 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia will take part in the 9th session of the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency in Abu Dhabi this week. 

The Kingdom will be represented by King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE), and the Office of Renewable Energy Projects Development at the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, the Saudi Press Agency said. 

The delegation will be led by KACARE President Dr. Khalid bin Saleh AlSultan.

The Kingdom joined IRENA in 2012. The general assembly runs from Jan. 10 to Jan 13. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Ministry of Energy Industry and Mineral Resources

Related

0
Business & Economy
Renewable energy as cheap as fossil fuel in three years, claims IRENA chief
0
Business & Economy
Egypt, UAE and Tunisia among best countries worldwide in developing renewable energy

Latest updates

Egypt repatriates smuggled ancient artifact from UK
0
Saudi Arabia delegation head to global renewable energy meeting
0
Finnish footballer boycotts match in Qatar over human rights
0
Pompeo: US committed to the security of Jordan
0
Several people arrested, some killed in security operation in Qatif, Saudi Arabia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.